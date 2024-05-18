Ukraine asks US to provide more intelligence on Russian targets





Ukraine has asked the Biden administration to provide more intelligence on the location of Russian forces and military targets in Russia as Ukrainian troops struggle to hold on in the war, according to U.S. and Ukrainian officials.

A group of Ukrainian lawmakers also met with members of Congress in Washington to lobby the United States to allow kyiv to use American weapons in Russia.

Ukraine's demands have become more urgent in recent weeks as Russia has taken advantage of delays in U.S. arms deliveries and intensified military operations in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.

But White House officials said the administration's longstanding policy remains unchanged: The United States does not encourage or enable attacks inside Russia. U.S. officials, seeking to avoid an escalation of the war, insisted they did not want U.S. weapons used in cross-border attacks or their intelligence reports used to target sites in Russia.

The latest request was made in recent days, officials said, and administration officials have begun reviewing it. Similar appeals have been rejected in the past.

The United States provides intelligence to Ukraine about Russian forces in Russia, such as troops gathering for potential attacks. Ukraine also has access to commercial satellite imagery that allows it to track Russian activity at key military bases.

But Ukrainian officials say they must increase the number and effectiveness of their cross-border attacks to push Moscow to end the war, according to current and former Ukrainian officials. To do that, these officials say they want more real-time intelligence and more information from allies on what U.S. and European officials consider the most critical targets.

Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the Ukrainians were asking us for help so they could strike Russia, but that request was broad and not specific to any weapons system .

At the moment we are not helping them in their activities in Russia, he told reporters on Thursday while traveling to Brussels for NATO meetings.

A former Ukrainian official said U.S. and allied intelligence on Russian military assets across the border would allow Ukraine to more precisely plan the routes of its drones and guided missiles. These weapons must fly at low altitudes to avoid radar, requiring detailed terrain mapping.

And while some commercial images help the Ukrainians locate Russian mobile air defenses, U.S. intelligence services reportedly provide better and faster information.

There are signs that Ukraine's cross-border strategy is becoming more effective, and allied officials say a broader campaign, particularly one targeting Russia's defense industry and manufacturing plants, would be key to changing the trajectory of the war.

Russian President Vladimir V. Putin said Friday that his troops were moving toward the Kharkiv region to create a buffer zone that would make it more difficult for Ukrainian forces to strike the Russian border town of Belgorod.

U.S. officials say the strikes have been a major irritant for the Kremlin. General Brown said Russia did not appear to have enough forces or supplies to take Kharkiv.

Faced with Russia's gradual progress and a critical troop shortage in Ukraine, NATO allies are considering launching training missions in Ukraine. Much military training is conducted at the unit level, and Ukraine has struggled to create a national curriculum.

But U.S. officials have warned allied governments against sending troops to Ukraine, fearing that if Russia targeted them or they were killed in a strike, the alliance could quickly be drawn into a deeper war. wide.

Like the training missions, allied governments are considering easing their restrictions on Ukraine's cross-border actions, including providing more intelligence on potential targets and authorizing the use of their weapons in Russia, they said. Western officials said.

David Cameron, Britain's foreign secretary, said during a visit to kyiv this month that Ukraine had the right to use weapons supplied by London to strike targets in Russia.

Just as Russia is striking inside Ukraine, you can completely understand why Ukraine feels the need to look after its defence, Mr Cameron told Reuters.

Russia responded to these comments by threatening to strike British military installations and equipment in Ukraine and beyond. The Kremlin also summoned the British ambassador to Moscow to deliver a message of protest.

The United States said it was up to Ukraine to decide whether to attack Russia.

We have not encouraged or permitted strikes outside Ukraine, but ultimately Ukraine must make its own decisions about how it fights this war, the secretary of state said Wednesday Antony J. Blinken. earn.

Elbridge Colby, a critic of the Biden administration's Ukraine policy, said tensions between Britain and Russia following Mr Cameron's remarks showed the dangers of escalation insufficiently thought through.

These Russian counterthreats are very concrete and relatively proportional, said Mr. Colby, who was a Pentagon official during the Trump administration. And that's what worries me.

Providing intelligence specifically targeting Russians in Russia would constitute a significant erosion of the safeguards the Biden administration has put in place to prevent the conflict from spreading beyond Ukraine's borders, he added. .

As in the early years in Vietnam, we are gradually moving toward the erosion of the boundaries we set for ourselves, Mr. Colby said. We've been at this for two and a half years. We were in a war of attrition with Russia and it kept escalating. Is this where we want to be?

