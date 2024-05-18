



Sir Paul McCartney has become Britain's first billionaire musician, according to the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List.

The 81-year-old Beatles legend saw his wealth increase by 50 million, reaching $1 billion, and last held the top spot for musicians in 2022, when his wealth reached $865 million.

His billionaire status follows his 2023 Got Back tour, the rise in value of his back catalogue, and Beyonc's cover of Blackbird on her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

Last year, the Beatles' two compilation albums, 'The Red Album' from 1962 to 1966 and 'The Blue Album' from 1967 to 1970, were reissued with 21 new songs.

A new song by Liverpool-formed band Now And Then has been released as The Beatles' final track of 2023.

The song topped the UK charts and was written and sung by John Lennon in the late 1970s and later developed by other band members, including George Harrison.

The song was completed by the remaining Beatles' Sir Paul and Sir Ringo Starr decades after the original recording, thanks to audio restoration technology.

McCartney is Britain's first billionaire musician (Getty Images).

Also on the rich list was Harry Potter series author JK Rowling, who has an estimated fortune of $945 million and also wrote the Cormoran Strike series under the name Robert Galbraith.

The 58-year-old Scottish author, who wrote the screenplay for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and co-wrote the West End play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, is in the top 30 of the Sunday Times giving list.

JK Rowling rose to fame and fortune with the Harry Potter books (Getty Images)

The newspaper ranked her 22nd, saying she donated $17.9 million to children's and women's causes in the past 12 months.

Rowling will launch Beiras Place in Edinburgh, a women-only service for people who have experienced sexual violence or abuse, in December 2022, along with Volant and Lumos, a social deprivation trust working to transform the lives of institutionalized children. was established.

Sir Elton John, whose fortune is estimated at $470 million, donated $26.6 million in one year to a variety of causes, including HIV/AIDS, healthcare, humanitarianism and the arts.

Sir Elton John with husband David Furnish (PA Archives)

The musician, who concluded his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour with a final date in Stockholm, Sweden last year, established the Elton John AIDS Foundation in 1992, and also formed the Elton John Charitable Foundation and donated to various organizations. cause.

He has also previously created the Elton John Sports Fund and provided scholarships to the Royal Academy of Music, as well as raising money through collaborations with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Rainforest Foundation and Robin Hood Foundation.

Sir Elton ranks eighth in the list of percentages of wealth donated or created for charity.

McCartney recently spoke with Beyonc on FaceTime and thanked him for writing Blackbird, explaining: I told her her joy was all mine and I thought she had done a killer version of her song.

Paul McCartney congratulates Beyoncé on her Blackbird cover (Getty)

He told GQ in 2018 that he wrote the song after hearing about the civil rights issues taking place in the United States in the 1960s, primarily in the deep South in states like Alabama and Mississippi.

“It was shocking when I saw on television scenes of black girls being expelled from school in the early ’60s, and I can’t believe this is still happening these days,” he said. .

Anything my song and Beyonc's amazing version can do to ease racial tensions would be a great thing and make me very proud.

