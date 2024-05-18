17 of 20 US doctors stuck in Gaza are leaving with help from US officials, source says





Seventeen of the twenty American doctors stuck in Gaza have left, with the doctor known for saving the life of Senator Tammy Duckworth remaining behind, a source familiar with the matter said.

The 17 humanitarian aid volunteers were received by U.S. officials at the Kerem Shalom border crossing on the Israeli border, the source said, after the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem helped facilitate their safe passage .

Dr. Adam Hamawy, credited with saving the life of Duckworth, D-Ill., when she was serving in the Iraq War 20 years ago, was among three U.S. doctors left behind, the source said.

The departures came after doctors found themselves virtually trapped in Gaza by Israel's closure of border crossings in anticipation of an expected large-scale Israeli invasion of the town of Rafah. Israeli officials announced earlier in the week that they had reopened the Kerem Shalom crossing, crucial for humanitarian aid.

Dr. Ammar Ghanem, a critical care specialist from Detroit who traveled to Gaza to offer his services, said earlier in the day that a group of American medical volunteers left Gaza on Friday through the crossing. It appears that these 17 doctors made up this group.

“We have been in close contact with the groups these American doctors are part of, and we have been in contact with the families of these American citizens,” a State Department spokesperson said in response to questions about the departures. .

The three doctors who chose to stay are aware that the U.S. Embassy may not be able to facilitate their departure in the same way it did on Friday, the source said, calling the operation extremely unique .

Concerned about civilian casualties, President Joe Biden said he would not provide Israel with certain weapons and artillery shells if it launched a ground offensive in Rafah, where millions of Palestinians are sheltering. Senior administration officials said earlier that the United States had halted a shipment of some offensive weapons to Israel.

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged his disagreement with Biden over the plan, telling CNBC that the operation was moving quickly anyway and would be completed within weeks.

Meanwhile, the United States built a floating pier to ferry humanitarian aid trucks to Gaza. The shipments began Friday morning. » said US Central Command.

Duckworth is working to safely extract Hamawy from Gaza, which is under attack by Israel after Hamas militants' surprise invasion on October 7. The attack triggered Israel's declaration of war against the Gaza-based militant group.

In an interview earlier this week, the former Army combat surgeon said there was a lot of work to be done in Gaza.

“We are doing our best with the resources we have to continue the mission of caring for the people of Gaza, the injured and the sick,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/17-20-us-doctors-stuck-gaza-depart-help-us-officials-source-says-rcna152866

