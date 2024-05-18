Funeral homes across the UK investigated for alleged abuse of deceased persons





When approached by the Telegraph, Mr Perry said: “The day before the body was transported, someone alerted the police and said I had placed the body on a pallet.” They were on stretchers, not pallets.

He added: They've been there in that warehouse for about a week. However, the bodies were all embalmed. Some were to be cremated, some were to be buried.

After The Telegraph asked the Metropolitan Police for an update on the investigation, a spokesperson said detectives expected to hand over a file to prosecutors later this month in relation to the offense of fraud by false representation.

The death is not treated as suspicious.

Oxfordshire police reportedly raided two properties in Didcot and Wantage last month and recovered two bodies.

Matthew Norris, whose mother Angela died in November 2020, told The Telegraph his family's experience at the funeral home was a nightmare from start to finish.

He added: When we visited [the funeral director] Let me make it right that you dressed your mother's body incorrectly and that you asked me to help you do what a normal undertaker would do, which is, ah, change your mother's body.

We brought her body to our home the night before the funeral. He put his makeup on her but spilled it all over her clothes. When he got to her house her body was very depraved and the way he put the makeup on her face was horrible. There were so many that another funeral director came out and fixed them for free. They were completely horrified by the physical condition.

Shocking lack of regulation

Mr Norris said the lack of regulation of the funeral industry was frankly shocking.

Other customers complained about management, with one family writing a Google review. [and] This person is angry with us. He left his deceased father in the wet mud and never cleaned it up. My brother and brother-in-law had to carry his father to the hearse with only a bed sheet covering him. Body bags are not provided. The coffins are too small and the list goes on.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said the force was focusing on crimes of fraud and preventing the lawful and proper burial of a person.

He added, “At this stage of the investigation, no criminal charges have been discovered and no arrests have been made.” The funeral director is prohibited from carrying out any duties while the investigation is ongoing.

Bailiffs who entered Elkin and Bell Funeral Home in Gosport, Hampshire, in December found two decomposing bodies after the undertaker failed to pay rent for more than a year.

Christopher Lucas-Jones, founder and managing director of Absolute Enforcement, told The Telegraph his agents were shocked to discover the body under a plastic sheet at the back of the store.

He added that staff noticed a strong odor and were alerted to a problem. And when he went back to the back he found that he had moved the plastic sheet and there were two decomposing bodies left there.

A Hampshire Police spokeswoman said officers were investigating after receiving reports in December and arrested a man and woman in their 40s on suspicion of fraud and obstructing the lawful and proper burial of a body. They were granted bail with conditions until June and the investigation is continuing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/05/17/funeral-homes-investigated-mistreatment-dead/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos