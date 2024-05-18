



World's smallest pacemaker gives new hope to babies with heart defects

Three American Olympic champions will compete in the same gymnastics event

This weekend, three American Olympic all-around gold medalists – Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Gabby Douglas – will compete in a gymnastics competition on the road to the Paris Olympics. NBC News' Stephanie Gosk reports on the historic event. May 17, 2024

Three American Olympic champions will compete in the same gymnastics event

