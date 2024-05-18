The US-built pier in Gaza, explained





The US Department of Defense has completed construction of a temporary dock off Gaza's Mediterranean coast to deliver emergency aid, an important goal, but one that actually amounts to only a $320 million band-aid. dollars for the humanitarian crisis currently facing 2.3 million people.

The US military announced that at 7:40 a.m. Gaza time on Thursday, the pier had been reattached to the mainland; trucks began transporting supplies on Friday. The World Food Program is coordinating the delivery of aid.

The purpose of the pier is to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, which has been irregular and insufficient over the past seven months following Israel's initial siege of the territory following the Hamas attack in October. Israel and Egypt have closed their borders at times over the past seven months, and humanitarian groups accuse Israel of restricting food, drinking water, fuel and medical aid passing through even when the borders are technically open.

More than 35,000 people have been killed in the war so far, mainly due to Israeli bombing.

In all parts of the region, particularly in the north, people are facing acute levels of hunger. This is obviously a crisis in itself; it also makes people more vulnerable to communicable diseases, particularly because the Israeli campaign has decimated Gaza's health system. Drinking water is almost inaccessible; Gaza residents live on less than 2 liters a day, according to UN estimates, far below the 7.5 to 15 liters people need each day for basic consumption and sanitation in rural areas. emergency and 70 liters in normal situations.

The pier is expected to provide primarily food aid, but also treatment for malnutrition, such as nutrient-rich food bars and other therapeutic foods for acute cases, according to USAID. U.S. officials have also stressed the need to deliver clean water and fuel to Gaza, but have yet to provide details on how and how much of those commodities will enter through the sea corridor.

To be clear, there are better and more efficient ways to deliver aid to Gaza, experts say. The United States can use its access to weapons from Israel to increase its aid by land. He could push for a ceasefire deal that would allow humanitarian organizations to provide aid in exchange for Hamas' release of hostages it took during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The fact that the United States must resort to building a pier to deliver aid to Gaza underscores how strained the U.S.-Israeli relationship has become and how unable or unwilling the Biden administration seems to provide broader changes to its policy toward Israel.

How will the pier work?

Biden first announced plans for the sea corridor in his March 7 State of the Union address, emphasizing the immense need for humanitarian aid in Gaza. Government officials have repeatedly emphasized that the pier is meant to be a temporary addition to ground aid flows through border crossings and that U.S. troops will not enter Gaza.

The aid is supposed to arrive by boat from Cyprus to the port's new transit zone, where the cargo will be inspected by the Israeli military and then handed over to the World Food Program and international NGOs for distribution. The United States, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, France, European Union, Cyprus and the United Nations are all providing either logistical support or humanitarian aid.

However, the path to get there is extremely complicated.

Donors will send humanitarian aid by air or sea to Cyprus, where local authorities and Israeli representatives will examine the cargo and package it for transit to Gaza, a process that can take between two and three days, it said. Juan Camilo Jimenez Garces, representative of World Central. Kitchen, told the New York Times. Then, commercial ships will transport the approved goods from Cyprus to a floating platform located three kilometers from the floating jetty, a journey that can take from 15 hours to a few days, according to the Times, depending on the type of ship and weight. of the ship. cargo, as well as weather conditions. Once the ships arrive, the cargo will be loaded onto trucks which will then be driven onto U.S. military ships, much like driving a car on a ferry. Unlike commercial ships, these ships can navigate the shallower waters near the Gaza coast. The military ships then transit to the dock itself, where the trucks will disembark and head to shore, under close surveillance by the Israeli military.

As of Thursday, we had about 500 tons of humanitarian aid loaded onto ships, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper said at a press briefing. That's around a million books ready for delivery in the coming days, with thousands of tonnes of aid in the pipeline. The Defense Ministry says it expects about 90 aid trucks per day to enter Gaza via the sea corridor, quickly increasing to 150 trucks per day.

Why is the pier necessary?

One of the first steps taken by Israel after the October 7 attacks was to launch a full siege on Gaza. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant instituted the policy on October 9, saying: There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel. Everything is closed.

Siege warfare is against international law, and Israel was ultimately forced to allow aid, but only through the Rafah crossing that Gaza shares with Egypt. This crossing was opened to allow the passage of aid in late October, but allowed the entry of only a fraction of the aid available to Gaza's 2.3 million residents before the war. Israel opened the Kerem Shalom crossing, also in southern Gaza, in December, but there have been periodic blockages to the delivery of aid, Israeli right-wing protests have blocked the entrance to the crossing as well as closure in early May due to an attack by Palestinian fighters. near the crossing killed four Israeli soldiers.

Gaza has been under blockade by Israel to some extent since Hamas took control of the region in 2007. Hamas, as the governing body, has no control over Gaza's borders, limiting the ability territory to trade and leaves Gaza heavily dependent on external aid.

Although the region is very densely populated and highly urbanized, domestic agriculture represented a significant part of the economy before the current war; about 44 percent of household food came from Gaza-based production, according to a January report from the International Food Policy Research Institute.

By January, the report said, a third of all agricultural land in Gaza had become unusable, and war and displacement had virtually paralyzed the agricultural industry. According to experts, the external aid that is still arriving is far from sufficient to allow populations to survive.

A quarter of the calories needed is what comes in, Tak Igusa, a contributor to a joint report from Johns Hopkins and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine on projected deaths in Gaza due to the war, told Vox in March. So just imagine eating a quarter of what you usually eat for such a long duration. And it gets worse.

There was a temporary increase in aid following the international backlash following Israel's killing of seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen, an NGO which had delivered 43 million meals to Palestinians in Gaza before the incident. But the increase in aid has not been sustained, especially since Israel began operations in Rafah earlier this month, interrupting the flow of goods through the border crossing, which Egypt has now closed.

Will this solve the crisis?

In short, no. The scale of this preventable crisis is simply too great for this effort alone to resolve.

Other solutions are quite clear: keep land border crossings open, push the Israeli government to authorize sufficient aid, and prioritize deconfliction processes so that aid workers can do their work safely. Ground mechanisms such as trucks can move more quickly, and more than 2,000 trucks full of supplies are already on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing, according to Jesse Marks, senior Middle East attorney at Refugees International, unable to get their cargo to people. in need.

There are also concerns about the safety of those involved in the humanitarian operation, given that more than 250 aid workers have been killed during the war. Just this week, an aid worker was killed by Israeli fire while working for the UN in Rafah. The person was in a clearly marked UN car.

USAID and the World Food Program will oversee aid distribution in coordination with other NGOs. USAID Response Director Dan Dieckhaus told reporters at a press briefing on Thursday that coordinating deconfliction processes with the Israeli military so that aid workers can carry out their work was a concern. major. We are not at all satisfied with the current situation, Dieckhaus said of discussions with the Israeli government around these processes.

Hamas could also view the Israeli military presence in the port as a threat, opening the way for an attack.

The ongoing ceasefire talks in Cairo when Israel launched Operation Rafah also appear to be stagnating.

The administration is pushing for more attention to civilian casualties, more humanitarian aid and a quicker end to large-scale military operations, researcher Jennifer Kavanagh told Vox. principal in the American Statecraft program of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. On the other hand, they continue to send, perhaps not the biggest bombs, but many offensive weapons so that Israel can continue its offensive campaign.

Yes, I will give $5/month

Yes, I will give $5/month

We accept credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay. You can also contribute via

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/world-politics/24159316/us-pier-gaza-hunger-humanitarian-aid-un-israel-palestine-rafah-cyprus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos