Steel companies have warned ministers that the UK faces a dumping risk.

Britain's biggest steelmakers have stepped up warnings that Britain risks becoming a dumping ground for cheap imports unless the government accelerates the introduction of a new carbon border tax.

The UK government currently plans to introduce the levy in 2027, a year after the European Union introduced its own tax. Industry fears this will lead other countries to divert high-emission steel previously destined for the bloc to the UK.

Industry trade group UK Steel has written to the Treasury urging ministers to reconsider, according to a source familiar with the letter. The government's consultation on introducing a carbon border adjustment mechanism ends in mid-June.

The mechanism is a tax on imported materials such as steel or cement to prevent domestic manufacturers from being undercut by cheaper products from countries with lower carbon costs.

If the EU introduces this mechanism in 2026, there is a risk that high-emissions steel destined for European markets will be diverted to the UK, causing significant harm to the UK steel industry, UK Steels director-general Gareth Stace told the FT.

British Steel, the UK's second-largest producer, told the Financial Times it had highlighted to ministers the serious impact that failing to meet the timing of the mechanism would have on its business. India's Tata Steel, which owns Britain's largest steel plant in Port Talbot, Wales, said the introduction of the next tax was a huge concern.

The Treasury announced the tax plans in December to prevent British businesses from being undermined by imports from countries with weaker climate regulations than Britain. Under the plan, tariffs will be levied on imports of iron, steel, ceramics, cement and other goods.

But the suggestion that it was inconsistent with the EU's implementation immediately raised concerns and prompted industry warnings of trade diversion risks. Management believes the government is underestimating how quickly the sector's trade flows adapt to price changes.

The majority of steel exports to the EU from countries including China, Turkey and India do not currently bear significant carbon prices and will incur additional costs when they enter the EU from 2026.

The industry has warned that even a modest increase could be enough to shift the steel market from the EU market to an open market such as the UK.

Previously, we had seen steel imports from China increase fivefold in just 12 months, Stace said.

Global steel overcapacity is so enormous that even the relatively small EU [carbon border adjustment mechanism] The filling could divert high-emission steel from European markets to other open markets such as the UK, he added.

suggestion

But government officials believe the concerns are overblown.

A Treasury spokesman said the EU would gradually introduce mechanism charges, which would only cover a very small proportion of the EU's emissions. [affected] Fees for goods will be levied in 2026.

He added: This means that the impact on UK businesses as a result of the 2026 trade transition will be very low.

Officials also point out that EU taxes will not be fully strengthened until 2034, when free emissions allowances for industries within the bloc are phased out.

The government is also trying to ensure that UK businesses have time to adapt to the new regime.

