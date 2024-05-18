The United States conducted its first subcritical nuclear test since September 2021





The United States conducted a subcritical nuclear test on Tuesday, the first since September 2021, a government agency said, in an apparent bid to strengthen deterrence against countries including China and Russia.

The experiment, the third under President Joe Biden's administration, was conducted in Nevada to collect “critical data” regarding the nation's nuclear warheads, according to the National Nuclear Security Administration.

Although China and Russia, as well as Iran and North Korea, continue to expand their nuclear capabilities, the test is likely to draw criticism because it runs counter to hopes for disarmament in places like Hiroshima , a Japanese city devastated by an American atomic bomb. during WWII.

The NNSA, a branch of the U.S. Department of Energy, said in a statement released Thursday that it “relies on subcritical experiments to collect valuable information to support the safety, security, reliability and the effectiveness of American nuclear warheads, without resorting to nuclear explosive tests. “.

He said the experiment was carried out Tuesday evening in the main underground subcritical experimentation laboratory at the Nevada National Security Site.

The United States suspended underground nuclear testing in 1992 and began subcritical nuclear testing five years later.

Because subcritical nuclear tests do not result in a nuclear explosion, the United States has asserted that they are not prohibited by the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, which the country has signed but not ratified .

The NNSA also said the latest test, which brings the total number of U.S. subcritical tests to 34, did not form a self-sustaining supercritical chain reaction and was therefore in compliance with the country's self-imposed moratorium on testing. nuclear weapons in force since 1992.

Tuesday's test was the first in the “Nimble Series,” conducted with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, NNSA said, adding that it would continue the new round of experiments also with support from Los Alamos National Laboratory.

“We plan to increase the frequency of these subcritical experiments so that we can continue to collect important data on materials for nuclear weapons, without the technical need to return to underground testing of nuclear explosives,” he said. said Marvin Adams, the agency's deputy administrator for defense programs. in the declaration.

Three rounds of subcritical nuclear tests were conducted during the administration of Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, and four rounds during the administration of Barack Obama.

