Aurora forecast for the UK





They were looking out onto the balcony, gathered at the top of the observation deck, drinking coffee, their eyes looking up at the sky to see what color it was.

As night fell, Northern Lights trackers set out again last Friday in the Northern Hemisphere. Vibrant colors, most often seen closer to the North Pole, brightened the sky in an unusual display over lower latitudes in Europe and North America last week.

Those who missed the lights or wanted to see the next show set alarms and monitored the Aurora Clock app, hoping for another opportunity. Some people in Canada and Britain said they had received compensation, while others in the northern United States were keeping a close eye on the forecast.

But predicting when the aurora will appear can be tricky, given that solar activity during the aurora cycle is constantly evolving, forecasters said.

But broadly speaking, we know that activity and sunspot numbers should increase during this part of the cycle, Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said.

According to the Met Office, there is little chance of seeing the Northern Lights in the UK at least this weekend, but there is a slight chance of the lights appearing in northern Scotland before sunrise on Sunday.

The Northern Lights could appear again in Scotland and Northern Ireland on Monday, and are likely to be visible to the naked eye in northern England and Wales. Monday is expected to be sunny and showery.

Experienced trackers say seeing the Northern Lights requires planning, patience and a group effort.

Steve Emery, 50, from the village of Hesket Newmarket in north-west England, said we had set up a small Aurora group in my small village. He said about 20 people were talking about the weather forecast.

It's become something of a local hobby, he said, and it's quite fun.

Emery was sitting in bed when the alarm went off at 1 a.m. warning that the Aurora might be visible. He and others in the chat group jumped into their car and rushed to the top of a nearby hill.

It was faint, but he could clearly see the greens, especially the purples, he said. They too were sparkling brightly.

Mr Emery, 50, said the movement of the lights reminded him of the swinging of closed curtains at the end of a theater performance. Within five minutes, they were back and forth, she said.

He said you have to be prepared because it happens so quickly. And the colors are different every time, he added. You never know what you will see. That's the addictive nature of it.

Others, despite their preparations, were thwarted by light pollution, a bright moon, or clouds.

Did they catch a glimpse of the aurora, or were they simply nearby due to light pollution? (That peculiar disappointment was captured in a TikTok video when two friends in Norwich shared that the purple glow of what they thought was the Northern Lights was actually the light coming from the Premier Inn.)

Lt. Bryan R. Brasher, project manager for the Space Weather Prediction Center, said conditions are expected to return slightly to unstable to active levels through Sunday and Monday, with the potential for some solar storms.

With that level of storm, the Northern Lights would likely be visible from Alaska and northern Canada, with a slight chance of seeing them along the northern border of the contiguous United States, he said.

The appearance of the aurora last week comes after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare warning that a Category 5 solar storm had reached Earth on May 10, an extreme event not recorded since October 2003.

A few tips from experienced trackers and experts: Stay away from city lights. Go to a vantage point with a clear view, such as the top of a hill. Look north. And cell phones can capture more wavelengths than the human eye, so use your cell phone when taking pictures.

Cathe Sletaker from Norway was getting ready for bed at her home in Hole, about an hour northwest of Oslo, when she received the alarm. She went to the balcony.

The sky was bright, but the purple, lilac, and green lights seemed pale.

“I stayed there until 3 a.m.,” he said. My cat also came to visit me and I took some great photos of her.

She said the lights were not as strong as the sight she had seen last week, but Mr Sletaker still felt a tingling sensation.

When it comes to space, I feel like it's a bit big. “Everything gets a little closer in space,” she said, adding, “It’s kind of magic.”

