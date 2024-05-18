Biden's plan to admit Gazans to US could backfire: 'brainwashed by Hamas,' expert warns





JERUSALEM The White House is considering resettlement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to the United States, sparking warnings from experts about the potential for terrorism and the failure of assimilation.

“We are constantly evaluating policy proposals to further support Palestinians who are family members of U.S. citizens and who may wish to come to the United States,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary. , may's beginning.

Hamas invaded Israel on October 7 and murdered nearly 1,200 people, including more than 30 Americans. Video footage shows Gazans cheering Hamas terrorists as they return from southern Israel with more than 250 kidnapped people. According to the footage, Palestinian civilians also desecrated the bodies of dead Israelis and Europeans.

Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip have been steeped in Hamas' terrorist ideology since 2007, experts say. The U.S.-designated terrorist organization Hamas has instilled a dangerous mix of anti-Semitic, anti-Christian and anti-American thoughts in large swaths of Gaza's more than 2 million residents.

WHY MIDDLE EAST NEIGHBORS ARE NOT OFFERING REFUGE TO PALESTINIANS STUCK IN GAZA WAR ZONE

Palestinians queue outside the UNRWA aid distribution center in the town of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, waiting to receive supplies from humanitarian convoys passing through the Rafah crossing in the Egyptian border, December 10, 2023. (Majdi Fathi/ TPS-IL)

Pinhas Inbari, a veteran Arab affairs analyst and Israel correspondent who has spent more than 14 years covering the West Bank and Gaza, told Fox New Digital: “I think the central question is whether all of Gaza is Hamas or if Biden is trying to convince us that there is a difference between Hamas and Gazans, and we must treat them differently.

“I can't say that all the people in Gaza belong to Hamas, but you can say that they are brainwashed by Hamas. Muslims are indoctrinated by Islam and jihad. [in Gaza]. You can't take them as they are now and implement them in the United States. Biden must see Europe to understand. »

Inbari highlighted the late April march of more than 1,000 radical Islamists in the northern German city of Hamburg. The Islamists announced that “the caliphate is the solution”. A caliphate is an Islamic state where Sharia law governs all areas of life. Inbari speaks Arabic fluently.

It “will take years of education to teach them not to be jihadist Muslims,” he said.

He compared Biden's plan to “taking al-Qaeda to the United States. They are educated to hate America and Christians. They think if they hate Jews, they won't hate Christians. They are wrong Al-Qaeda hates Christians before Jews.

THE WHITE HOUSE WALKS THE DIPLOMATIC ROPE IN ISRAEL WITH CONTRADICTORY MESSAGES

Biden recommended a website that included Hamas defenses in articles following the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel. (Getty Images)

Biden's immigration plan and pro-Hamas protests on college campuses have recently been discussed by some Palestinians in Gaza.

Israeli news agency TPS-IL published video footage of Gazans speaking about immigration and anti-Israel protests on American campuses.

“Everything that is happening here is according to their plan,” said an elderly Palestinian, apparently referring to Israel. “They attacked Gaza with all their military might, but achieved nothing. But now they are working on a new plan. They claim that their heart is with the people of Gaza, that they want to get them out and ease their burdens .

“And this is the basic plan of America and the occupation to force us to emigrate. I will not emigrate even if the entire universe demands it.”

There is no evidence that Israel or the United States want to push Palestinians to immigrate. Israel withdrew from the Gaza Strip in 2005 and the Palestinian terrorist movement took power in 2007.

BIDEN’S ARMS EMBARGO ON ISRAEL “ENBOLDENS” HAMAS MISSILE STRIKES AGAINST JEWISH STATE

Members of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement, attend the funeral of comrade Mohammed Abed during his funeral in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on February 16, 2022. (Saïd Khatib/AFP via Getty Images)

However, in the TPS video clip, a younger man states that he wants to move.

“Why stay here? No one will stay. Everything is ruined. Why stay?” he said.

A middle-aged man added: “Personally, I am 55 years old. I don't want to emigrate. But for my children, I will tell them to go.”

A Palestinian vehemently opposes immigration.

“Who emigrates? God forbid,” he said. “He who emigrates does not have [love of] country, without religion or belief. “This is someone who has no loyalty to Gaza and who has no real connection to Gaza or to Palestine.”

CRITICISM OF PAN BIDEN'S PLAN To Bring Gaza Refugees Home: 'Terrorists Are Entering Our Homeland'

The pro-Hamas protests on American college campuses were addressed by a Palestinian woman who said: “I think Hamas supports the protests in the United States. Thank you to the American students who stand with the Palestinian people.

A Palestinian added: “Hamas surely supports these students and should support them for this. »

Palestinians, including women and children, living in makeshift tents at the foot of the wall separating the Gaza Strip and Egypt, prepare their tents on May 9, 2024 in Rafah, Gaza, and migrate to safe areas after the Israeli army took control of Rafah. border crossing on the Gaza side while Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have continued without interruption for 216 days. (Hani Alshaer/Anadolu via Getty Images)

“The United States has provided support to more than 1,800 eligible individuals from Gaza who have left or wish to leave,” a US State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “This includes U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPRs), and their families, many of whom have come to the United States. It also includes particularly vulnerable people such as children with serious health conditions, including cancers and physical disabilities, often due to serious health problems during war, that require acute or specialized care in the United States or the region.

The State Department spokesperson made it clear that everything would be carefully checked.

“All people from Gaza who have traveled or would travel to the United States are being thoroughly screened, as the safety and security of the American people is our top priority,” the spokesperson said. “We have been clear and consistent: the United States categorically rejects any action leading to the forced resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank or the redrawing of Gaza's borders.”

Hayvi Bouzo, an American journalist of Syrian origin and expert on the Middle East, reviewed the interviews on TPS-IL.

“The Biden administration's immigration policies and open border approach have long been problematic due to inadequate screening of legal immigrants,” Bouzo told Fox News Digital. “In Gaza, for almost two decades, Hamas has controlled the content of school textbooks, media and mosque khutbahs (sermons).

Displaced Palestinians arrive in central Gaza after fleeing the southern Gaza town of Rafah, May 9, 2024. (AP/Abdel Kareem Hana)

“Most people working in Gaza have had to affiliate with Hamas or other radical groups to find employment, complicating efforts to identify those deeply involved in Hamas terrorist activities. This situation highlights the critical need for extensive screening to identify potential threats to national security, a measure that has not yet been effectively implemented by the Biden administration.

IDF says photos show Hamas fighters inside UN Rafah compound

“The administration's efforts to evacuate civilians from conflict zones in Gaza, which are traditionally lauded internationally as a humanitarian effort to save lives, are seen by many Palestinians and Arabs as a conspiracy to force the Palestinians to leave their homes. I think the Biden administration's policies that deserve no gratitude from the parties involved are not particularly seen as helpful to the Palestinians in Gaza and pose a risk to national security.

“On the other hand, Egypt should continue to welcome refugees from Gaza, while the United States should help by providing them with aid, shelter, food and medicine until they can return home. them safely.”

Following ground incursions by the Israeli army into some neighborhoods east of Rafah, located in the south of the Gaza Strip, Palestinians in the area continue to migrate from the eastern neighborhoods of the city to the west of Khan Yunis and set up makeshift tents in the al-Mawasi neighborhood. Khan Yunis district, May 9, 2024. (Ashraf Amra/Anadolu via Getty Images)

In December, a shocking survey found that 57% of Palestinians surveyed in Gaza and 82% of Palestinians in the West Bank (known as Judea and Samaria in Israel) agreed with Hamas' October 7 terrorist attack.

Inbari, an expert on Palestinian society, was optimistic. He said that if the United Arab Emirates, which maintains diplomatic relations with Israel, takes responsibility for rebuilding Gaza, it will “bring positive Islam” to the enclave.

He added that it was possible that “the Gazans will learn that they have been brainwashed by Hamas. I think they will sober up. This is what happened in Syria with the people who have been brainwashed by Assad.

“Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad's Ba'ath Party spent more than 50 years educating Syrians about hatred of Israel, Jews and the United States. After Assad began eliminating Sunni Syrians who protesting against his regime in 2011, many Syrians understood that Assad was playing with them. ” said Inbari.

