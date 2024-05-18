Northern Lights: Can we see the Northern Lights in the UK tonight?





Get free news from reporters around the world Sign up to our Morning Headlines email

Last weekend people across the UK were able to look up at the sky and see the colorful flashes of the Northern Lights.

Known as the Aurora Borealis, this rare phenomenon has been captured in photos taken across the country, including in Essex, Suffolk, Whitley Bay and Liverpool.

Large sections of the sky glowed purple and green after the massive geomagnetic storm that triggered the display.

But unfortunately, for those who missed out on the lights, there is still a chance to see them from the comfort of your own home as early as this evening.

As space enthusiasts and meteorologists weigh the science behind the lights seen over Britain, what are the chances of seeing the Aurora again?

The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, could light up skies across the UK this weekend. (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Can I see you tonight?

According to the Met Office spatial forecast released early this morning, some aurora enhancement is likely to appear early on May 18, following the arrival of a CME by the afternoon of May 17.

Forecasts suggest the Northern Lights may be visible briefly before sunrise in areas of northern Scotland where skies are clear.

However, they said clear skies were essential and activity could decline before no significant activity was expected overnight May 18-19.

The Northern Lights glowing on the horizon at Anthony Gormley's Another Place in Crosby Beach, Liverpool last week (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

We will see it in the future, right?

Met Office space weather expert Krista Hammond said the sunspot region would rotate back towards Earth in 10 to 12 days, paving the way for further geomagnetic storms and the Northern Lights to appear.

The sunspot area will return above Earth toward the side of the Sun, she said.

The sun is currently in the most active part of its 11-year cycle and Mr Hammond said we could see its rays more frequently in the coming years.

Forecasters downplayed the chances of a complete repeat of last weekend's solar activity, but said more solar activity was likely to be observed in the coming weeks, months and years.

This was a truly unique situation that occurred last weekend. It would be very unlikely that the same sunspot would do the same thing again.

You won't be surprised if it shows up and there's some activity. But it won't be a repeat performance.

The Aurora Borealis shines on the horizon in Another Place (Anthony Gormley, Crosby Beach) (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

What is Aurora Borealis?

Auroral displays occur when charged particles collide with gas in Earth's atmosphere around the magnetic poles.

Professor Haswell, Head of Astronomy at the Open University, explained how the different colors are formed within auroras and said: The green color comes from oxygen about 80 to 250 miles above the Earth's surface.

Purple, blue, and pink colors come from nitrogen, and when you look at very strong auroras, you can sometimes see a sort of vermilion color. It comes from oxygen higher in Earth's atmosphere at an altitude of about 180 miles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/northern-lights-uk-visible-tonight-where-b2547304.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos