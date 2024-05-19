What time is Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk? How to watch the game and opening lineup





Tyson Fury says he is not worried about his legacy as a fighter when he faces Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed world heavyweight title fight tonight.

In an exclusive interview with Telegraph Sport, Fury said: “I’m not really worried about what people will say in 100 years. The dust from our bones will not exist in 100 years. Never mind what people say about boxing matches 100 years from now.

Fury weighed in at 262lb on Friday, while Usyk tipped the scales at 233lb, the heaviest of the Ukrainian's career.

The rivals almost came to blows on the packed weigh-in stage, with a cacophony of noises greeting the Briton. As the two fighters came together for a showdown, Fury headbutted Usyk and pushed his foe, but was quickly separated by security.

In the build-up to the fight, take a look at various pre-fight predictions from around the boxing world, and read through three of Usyk's previous opponents to see what makes him so difficult to beat.

When is Fury vs Usyk?

The undisputed heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk takes place tonight (Saturday). The ring walk is expected around 11pm BST.

The much-hyped encounter was originally scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia last February but was postponed after the Briton suffered a strange cut above his eye during training.

During a media event Monday, Tyson's father, John Fury, headbutted Usyk's entourage. On Thursday, the two fighters faced off in a press conference, or would have if Tyson Fury hadn't refused to fight him. Ukrainian counterpart.

Where can I watch Fury vs Usyk in the UK?

The match will be broadcast in the UK on DAZN, Sky Sports and TNT Sports.

Cost is $24.95 via Sky Sports Box Office. Or 24.99 for new DAZN customers (that price also includes a one-month subscription to the streaming service). For existing customers, it costs 23.99. TNT Sports Box Office charges viewers $24.99 to watch the game.

Is Fury vs. Usyk on the radio?

no. The BBC flew to Saudi Arabia and tried to secure radio broadcasting rights, but were unable to do so. Talksport is also unable to broadcast the fight due to a long-running dispute with the Fury camp. As a result, the match will not be broadcast on UK radio.

Where does the fight take place?

This match will be held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. Both teams flew to Saudi Arabia earlier this month to begin preparations for battle.

What's at stake?

Most importantly, boxing will have an undisputed heavyweight champion for the first time since Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield in Las Vegas 25 years ago.

In an interview with Telegraph Sport, Lewis explained why it took so long to get the non-controversial match-up back on the agenda, and why there was little trash talk at the time.

Fury holds the WBC belt, which he won by defeating Deontay Wilder in 2020. He has defended the belt three times, against Wilder, Dillian Whyte and most recently Derek Chisora.

Usyk has held the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles since defeating Anthony Joshua in 2021. He has defended this title twice, in a rematch with Joshua and most recently in a rematch with Daniel Dubois.

Both Fury and Usyk are undefeated in their professional boxing careers so far. The winner will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/boxing/2024/05/18/tyson-fury-vs-oleksandr-usyk-when-date-tv-undercard/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos