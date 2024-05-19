The Northern Lights are ready to quickly return to UK skies





The Northern Lights will soon be making more appearances in the UK following last weekend's spectacular display, space weather forecasters say.

After an extreme geomagnetic storm made the Northern Lights more visible, they have been seen across the UK and parts of Europe, including in areas where sightings are very rare.

Recent solar storm activity follows a period of flares and mass ejections of coronal plasma that threaten to disrupt power and communications between Earth and orbit.

Krista Hammond, a space weather expert at the Met Office, said on Saturday that the sunspot region would rotate back towards Earth in 10 to 12 days, paving the way for further geomagnetic storms and the Northern Lights.

The sunspot area will return to the Earth-facing side of the Sun, she said.

The sun is currently in the most active phase of its 11-year cycle.

I was seeing more sunspots

Mr Hammond explained: He was currently at solar maximum and was seeing more sunspots. As we see more sunspots, we can see auroras appearing due to the increasing frequency of space weather.

Auroral displays occur when charged particles collide with gas in Earth's atmosphere around the magnetic poles.

Forecasters downplayed the chances of a complete repeat of last weekend's solar activity, but said more solar activity was likely to be observed in the coming weeks, months and years.

What happened last weekend was a truly unique situation, she said. It would be very unlikely that the same sunspot would do the same thing again.

I wouldn't be surprised if it showed up and caused some activity. But I doubt it will be a repeat performance.

Where the display can be seen in the UK will depend on the strength of the geomagnetic storm, she said.

Hammond added that there were two mass ejections on the way to Earth.

They will be much less powerful than what we saw last weekend, but could bring aurora displays to mainly northern parts of the UK, such as Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.

Just because you can't see the Northern Lights across the UK doesn't mean you can't see them in some areas.

