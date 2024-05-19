My life in the happiest country in the world





When I first visited Finland in 2017, I was enchanted by the marshmallow-like trees, the picturesque landscapes and lakes, and the midnight sun season, but it's not just the beauty natural beauty of the country which impressed me.

Public spaces and homes have been equipped with various recycling options. During my trip, I did not witness any homeless people. Children as young as six years old have safely taken public transportation on their own, and I've seen many older adults easily navigate their walkers to the grocery store.

Finnish society seemed built on a foundation of both independence and benevolence, and that stuck with me. My current husband is from Finland and in 2019, when he had the opportunity to continue his professional basketball career in his country, I jumped at the chance to join him there.

Today, he still plays basketball and I am an entrepreneur.

“Here I relax by Lake Vesijrvi and enjoy the long-awaited Finnish summer sun.”

Photo: Jade Ventoniemi

In early 2024, after several years of working as a content marketer, I launched my own marketing company. My clients are Nordic companies in the tourism and retail sectors. In my corporate job, my income was around $4,348 per month. Now that I'm self-employed, I earned approximately $21,739 in the first quarter of the year.

I feel so fulfilled by my life in Finland. Here are the top three reasons I love living here.

Life is organized around nature

Being in nature is a daily or weekly way of life here, and many Finnish towns are located near well-marked outdoor spaces. For example, it is very common to cross and take forest trails if you are shopping by bike or on foot. One of my favorite places is the beautiful Tapanila Forest, which is about 100 meters behind our house.

Then if you walk 100 meters in front of our house you come to the beautiful Vesijrvi lake. We sail there in the summer and ice skate there in the winter. My favorite cafe in the area is by another lake, Kahvila Kariranta, where I cycle to most days.

Finns don't let bad weather affect their enjoyment of nature. Even in the darkest, darkest times of winter, I enjoyed walking, biking, and skiing. I even went swimming in a hole in a frozen lake. It was incredibly refreshing.

“Take a minute to enjoy the greenery on the island of Kelvenne. Kelvenne is part of the Pijnne National Park and is one of the largest esker islands in Finland.”

Photo: Jade Ventoniemi

In the United States, I would mostly avoid being outside. I lived in Florida and it was really hot and humid all the time, so I counted the moments until I was in an air-conditioned car or store. I wouldn't go alone into a forest in the United States either. The prospect of this seems more dangerous than relaxing.

These daily doses of nature have improved my mental health. When I'm in the forest, my mind slows down and I breathe more deeply. It really feels like a form of therapy.

People here tend to stay active into old age

I have found that it is easy to maintain healthy habits here because there is a culture of lifelong fitness. When, for example, I went cross-country skiing for the first time, I remember seeing a three-year-old child pass by with his mother, followed by a man who looked like he was 70 years old.

Even though I was unsettled, I still felt very welcome and encouraged during this experience. This has been the case every time I've tried a new activity since moving here.

“Here I am on a Christmas ski vacation in Lapland. I discovered cross-country skiing when I moved to Finland five years ago, and it's now one of my favorite pastimes.”

Photo: Jade Ventoniemi

Since Finns seem to only mind their own business, they don't really look at you with any judgment if you're struggling to learn something new. There's nothing to be embarrassed about. There's a real sense of possibility in seeing people try something outside of their comfort zone, without fear.

In many cities there are also organizations that organize sports clubs and classes for people of all ages. I've been doing CrossFit, functional forest training, and I also teach a weekly spinning class. These activities made me meet very good friends.

Finns emphasize societal well-being

I was struck by how much everyone seems to care about each other here. It seems like things are designed to make life easier and help people thrive.

New parents get generous time off at work. Taking leave is required by law and there is a significant culture of pay transparency. Every year, the Finnish government shares everyone's taxable income, and everyone can take a look.

Higher education is free for citizens or those with a specific residence permit. Public transport is functional and practical and parents with a stroller can even use buses or trains for free. Recycling is easy to understand and accessible. Public health care is affordable and often free.

All these infrastructures allow me to feel safe.

“My in-laws and I took a trip to Oulunka National Park in Kuusamo, Finland. It was my first hiking or rafting, so it was a big adventure for me. This trip was full of nerves and stress 'excitement.”

Photo: Jade Ventoniemi

Being from the American South, one of the things that surprised me the most upon arriving here was how quiet the malls and public spaces were. I was also struck by the lack of socializing, smiling and chatting in public or with strangers. Although it may seem cold on the surface, I have found that when you get to know Finnish people, they are warm and genuine.

Finland was the first place I lived after college and the first place my husband and I lived together. I think being surrounded over the past five years by a society that values ​​slow living, nature, self-sufficiency and staying active has shaped me in significant ways. Since moving here, I am so proud of the person I have become.

Jade Ventoniemi is an American who has lived in Finland for five years. She is a former NCAA basketball player, content creator, and founder of a marketing company called Bright Soul Oy. Jade lives in Lahti, Finland with her husband and their mini poodle. In her free time, she loves being outside and jumps at the chance to swim in a frozen lake or explore a local forest. You can follow his journey and his life in Finland on Instagram or TikTok.

US dollar figures converted from Euro on May 17, 2024.

