The Northern Lights could become more visible from the UK, a space forecaster says.

The pink and green strobes of the Northern Lights could soon return to UK skies, meteorologists have said.

This rare phenomenon was visible across the UK and as far as southern France last Friday and Saturday night during a severe solar storm.

Breathtaking photos showing the colorful bands of light, technically known as the Northern Lights, were taken from all over the country, including Essex, Suffolk, Whitley Bay and Liverpool.

Those who unfortunately missed out on the rare display will have the opportunity to view the lights from the comfort of their own homes in the future.

The Northern Lights shone on the horizon above one of the Another Place sculptures on Liverpool's Crosby Beach last week.

Recent solar storm activity follows a period of flares and mass ejections of coronal plasma that threaten to disrupt power and communications between Earth and orbit.

Auroral displays occur when charged particles collide with gas in Earth's atmosphere around the magnetic poles.

Met Office space weather expert Krista Hammond said the sunspot region would rotate back towards Earth within 10 to 12 days, paving the way for further geomagnetic storms and the Northern Lights to appear.

The sunspot area will return above Earth, facing the side of the Sun, she said.

There may be a smaller mass ejection in the next few days that could create an even more spectacular sight on its way to Earth, Hammond said.

There are two mass ejections on the way to Earth. They will be much less powerful than what we saw last weekend, but could bring aurora displays to mainly northern parts of the UK, such as Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.

Just because the Northern Lights aren't visible across the UK doesn't mean you can't see them in some areas, she said.

For large displays to be visible, the activity must occur at night, when the sky is clear, she added.

The sun is currently in the most active part of its 11-year cycle and Mr Hammond said we could see its rays more frequently in the coming years.

Aurora Borealis over Arthurs Seat and Salisbury Crags in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh (PA)

She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: What we saw last weekend was a pretty unique situation. We have had several plasma eruptions from the Sun, which also catch up with each other. [they] Arrived on Earth. And when it interacts with the magnetic field of the Earth's upper atmosphere, we see it as an aurora.

And this coincided with clear skies that arrived overnight, allowing us to see really far south. Last weekend's events saw sightings across the UK.

So we expect to see more of it in the way of space weather, but whether it will be on the scale that we would see from southern latitudes is a little trickier to predict.

Forecasters downplayed the chances of a complete repeat of last weekend's solar activity, but said more solar activity was likely to be observed in the coming weeks, months and years.

This was a truly unique situation that occurred last weekend.

It would be very unlikely that the same sunspot would do the same thing again.

I wouldn't be surprised if it showed up and some activity occurred. But it won't be a repeat performance.

