U.S. and Iranian officials hold indirect talks in Oman on risks of broader war





Senior U.S. and Iranian officials held talks through intermediaries in Oman last week, the first such conversations since Iran launched a retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of missiles and drones last month, according to a person familiar with the recent meetings.

Brett McGurk, the White House's top Middle East policy official, and Abram Paley, the deputy special envoy for Iran, attended the talks in Oman. The goal was to try to get Iran, which supplies weapons and training to Middle Eastern militias, to rein in its partners. Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, several Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria have stepped up attacks against US troops, raising fears of a wider war.

The most powerful of the regional militias, Lebanon-based Hezbollah, has exchanged fire with the Israeli army in northern Israel and southern Lebanon. However, U.S. intelligence officials believe that neither Hezbollah nor Iran is interested in engaging in a broader war.

The United States has not had diplomatic relations with Iran since 1979, and discussions often take place through intermediaries and back channels. The format of the talks in Oman was similar to that in January: Americans sat in one room while their Iranian counterparts sat in another, and Omani officials shuttled between rooms. The new round of negotiations was first reported by Axios.

Iran carried out the retaliatory attack last month using more than 300 missiles and drones after Israel killed Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi, commander of Iran's Quds Force, in a strike on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Damascus. Iran equated this with a strike on Iranian soil and responded with its first direct attack on Israeli territory.

The militaries of the United States and Israel worked with those of several European and Arab allies and partners to thwart the assault.

For years, Israel has struck Iranian forces and partner militias in Syria, where the government is aligned with Iran. This shadow war is now an open conflict.

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said at a news conference this week that the threat Iran and its proxies pose to Israel, to regional stability and to U.S. interests is clear. .

We work with Israel and other partners to protect against these threats and prevent escalation to all-out regional war through a calibrated combination of diplomacy, deterrence, force posture adjustments, and the use of force when appropriate. is necessary to protect our people and defend our country. interests and our allies, he added.

Mr. Sullivan was scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia and Israel this weekend to discuss issues related to the war between Israel and Hamas; a possible vast diplomatic and security agreement involving the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel; and the Iranian threat.

