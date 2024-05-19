Russia and China are ‘manipulating British public opinion by promoting pro-Palestinian influencers’.





Researchers studied rapper Lowkey, whose real name is Kareen Dennis, and found that 11% of profiles associated with him on X were fake.

Lowkey, who has over 390,000 followers on social media channels, posted on October 7: The arrogance of believing that two million people can be locked up in an open-air prison indefinitely. He also claimed that Israel is not a state and is deliberately starving the people of Gaza.

Researchers also analyzed the profile of Robert Carter, who works for the 5Pillars website and has 125,000 followers on X, and found that 15% of accounts associated with him were fake.

Just days after the October 7 massacre, he accused Israel of being propaganda peddlers who were spreading fake stories about beheaded babies to trick the public into sympathizing with Israel. Last October, he claimed that Israel had begun using chemical weapons not only in Gaza but also in Lebanon.

“All the details about fake accounts on platforms like X are Elon Musk’s problem, not mine,” Mr. Carter said.

Mr. Hussein and Mr. Dennis declined to comment. There is no suggestion that any of them are aware of or have any control over the fake accounts that interact with them online.

RafiMendelsohn, Vice President at Cyabra, said: Iran, China and Russia are very active in creating fake accounts on social media. Using our technology, we can see the scale and sophistication of these campaigns, which allows us to infer or understand whether they appear to be state actor activities.

The sophistication and level of what we have seen suggests a level of involvement by state actors.

It comes amid growing concerns among Israeli ministers that social media influencers are dominating British discourse on the Gaza war. A recent report circulated among senior Israeli officials said influential pro-Hamas figures were involved in creating, echoing and promoting a pro-Hamas narrative in the UK.

Israel's Minister for Diaspora Affairs, Amichai Chikli, told the Telegraph: The influence of the Hamas Muslim Brotherhood in Britain is far greater than the average British citizen realizes.

A direct threat to the UK is posed by pro-Hamas groups operating across the UK with the explicit aim of imposing Sharia law and turning the UK into a Muslim island. This is reality and their vision.

He said British authorities must be much more proactive and aggressive against these enemies who threaten not only the Jewish community but also the way of life and basic values ​​of Britain as a democracy.

A government spokesperson said: Defending our democratic processes is an absolute priority and we will continue to call out malicious activity that poses a threat to our institutions and values.

