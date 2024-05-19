China's abandonment of the US dollar takes a new step





China sold a record amount of U.S. government bonds in the first quarter of 2024, according to U.S. Treasury data, continuing what many economists see as a strategic shift away from dollar assets.

In the first three months of 2024, China sold $53.3 billion worth of U.S. Treasury and agency bonds.

China's actions come as it rapidly increases its purchases of gold and other commodities, part of a broader strategy to diversify its assets amid growing geopolitical tensions with the United States . Watching the economic impact of sanctions against Russia after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, some analysts say China aims to mitigate similar risks.

Craig Shapiro, macro advisor at LaDuc Trading, identified three main reasons for this trend. “The management of Russian reserves by the United States and other G7 countries, including threats of expropriations and sanctions, likely prompted China to reduce its exposure to U.S. Treasury assets to avoid being targeted the same way,” he told Newsweek.

He also highlighted the impact of rising US budget deficits.

“China likely expects U.S. interest rates to continue to rise due to persistent budget deficits, making it prudent to sell now rather than risk losses or repayment in devalued dollars,” a- he added. Selling these stakes could help China manage its domestic economy without risking the devaluation of the yuan.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said this week that the monetary authority would likely keep the federal funds rate between 5.25 and 5.50 percent, where it has remained since last July, longer than expected, due to persistent inflation.

Brad Setser, an economist at the New York-based think tank Council on Foreign Relations, offered a different perspective in an article late last year.

He argued that the US dollar's share of China's reserves had been stable since 2015. He cited evidence suggesting that the dollar's share of China's reserves had since 2015 been generally stable.

“If a simple adjustment is made for Treasuries held by offshore custodians like Belgium's Euroclear, Chinese holdings of U.S. assets appear to be basically stable at between $1.8 and $1.9 trillion.” , wrote Setser.

The US Treasury Department building in Washington, DC. China sold a record amount of US Treasury and agency bonds in the first quarter of 2024. The US Treasury Department building in Washington, DC. China sold a record amount of US Treasury and agency bonds in the first quarter of 2024. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

China's accumulation of raw materials extends to crude oil, of which it remains the largest importer. In 2023, the country purchased a record 11.3 million barrels per day, an increase of 10% from 2022, driven by an increase in fuel demand after pandemic restrictions were lifted.

Some economists have speculated that China's commodity-buying spree could signal a strategic weakening of its currency, the yuan. The devaluation could make Chinese exports cheaper and more globally competitive, attracting Chinese leadership amid a manufacturing surplus and low consumer confidence.

However, such a move carries significant risks, including higher import costs, increased inflation, potential instability in global currency markets and the risk of trade wars as countries face an influx of cheaper Chinese goods. . Economists therefore speak of a “nuclear option”.

Newsweek has contacted China's Foreign Ministry with a written request for comment.

