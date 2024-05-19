The Northern Lights will be visible across the UK as space weather forecasters predict the next sighting





The Northern Lights are expected to be visible again within 10 days as space weather experts suggest more geomagnetic storms could be coming.

Bands of pink and green light have been spotted across the UK after a massive solar storm sparked rare sightings last week.

The recent solar storm activity comes after a series of solar flares combined to form a massive burst of solar plasma.

Met Office space weather expert Krista Hammond said the sunspot region would rotate back towards Earth in 10 to 12 days, paving the way for the Northern Lights to be visible again.

“The sunspot area will come back over the Earth facing the Sun,” she said.

Light, or the Aurora Borealis, appears in the sky when electrically charged particles from the Sun travel across space and collide with Earth's atmosphere.

The sun is currently in the most active phase of its 11-year cycle.

“We were currently at solar maximum and seeing more sunspots,” Hammond said.

“As more sunspots become visible, the frequency of space weather increases, allowing us to see auroras appear.”

This phenomenon is likely to occur more frequently “in the coming weeks, months and years.”

But Hammond warned a full repeat of last weekend's display was “probably very unlikely”.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it showed up and there was some activity, but there’s no doubt it would be a repeat performance,” she said.

This week saw an unprecedented number of alerts from AuroraWatch, an aurora monitoring service available to the public.

The service, run by scientists from Lancaster University's Department of Physics and the Space and Planetary Physics Group, provides regular alerts and mapping to tell observers when and where they can see phenomena.

But where in the UK the display can be seen will depend on the “strength of the geomagnetic storm”, Hammond said.

“There were two mass ejections on the way to Earth,” she added.

“They will be much less intense than what we saw last weekend, but could bring aurora displays to mainly northern parts of the UK, such as Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.”

