US focuses on tracking down Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in bid to end Gaza war





US focuses on tracking down Gaza Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar amid new White House push to help Israel declare 'total victory' so it can end war on Gaza , US officials told Middle East Eye.

Current and former US officials, who spoke to MEE on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the mission, said the US was expanding its search efforts across the region, after believing that the he 61-year-old man was hiding in tunnels deep in Gaza.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, told MEE that the Biden administration is currently exploring the possibility that Sinwar fled to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, and there, he could even have fled to Lebanon or Syria.

The White House referred MEE to comments by US national security adviser Jake Sullivan earlier this week that he would not comment on intelligence regarding Sinwar.

Current and former officials did not reference any specific intelligence, but said one factor driving the debate was that U.S. intelligence was lagging behind on Sinwar's latest whereabouts.

Officials say the Biden administration is about a month late in locating Sinwar's last known location, which was in the Gaza Strip.

Bruce Riedel, a former CIA official who also advised four US presidents on national security, told MEE that the lack of clarity over Sinwar's latest whereabouts was “pretty serious”.

Asked about the time frame, he said: “A month means you're not even close to real-time information.”

Last month, a Hamas official said Sinwar visited surface combat zones and held deliberations with the group's leaders abroad.

Speaking to the pan-Arab newspaper Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed (or The New Arab), the Hamas official said that Sinwar did not always stay in the tunnels, as Israel claims, but also carried out his duties on the ground.

MEE was unable to independently verify reports of his whereabouts.

The hunt for Sinwar has taken on new urgency within the U.S. intelligence community as the Biden administration believes it could help pressure Israel to end the war by declaring victory, people said. the responsibles.

US President Joe Biden hinted at this strategy last week when he told CNN: “I told Bibi (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu), 'Don't make the same mistake we made in America .We wanted to catch Bin Laden. We'll help you get Sinwar.”

The parallels between the hunt for Sinwar and al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden underscore the extreme difficulty the United States and Israel face in trying to find Sinwar.

The hunt for bin Laden lasted ten years, and when he was located, he was in Pakistan, about a kilometer from a military academy of the United States' counterterrorism ally.

Yahya Sinwar (left) embraces General Abbas Kamel (right), head of Egyptian intelligence, May 31, 2021 (AFP)

According to the officials, Washington wants to focus Israel's energy on tracking down top Hamas leaders such as Sinwar and Mohammad Deif, the leader of the al-Qassam Brigades, to avoid a full-scale attack on Rafah.

The Biden administration, which continues to provide Israel with military and intelligence support, has said it will deny offensive weapons to Israel if it attacks “population centers,” referring to Rafah, the border town of southern Gaza which is currently home to around 1.4 million displaced Palestinians.

On Sunday, the New York Times reported that U.S. officials believed Sinwar was not in Rafah but was likely in Khan Younis, a city besieged by Israeli forces between December and April.

'[Sinwar] is from a different generation who is used to communicating off-grid'

– An Arab official

Sinwar himself previously boasted in 2021 that there were 310 miles of tunnels in the Gaza Strip.

A former US intelligence official close to Hamas told MEE that one of Sinwar's brothers, Mohammad, oversaw the construction of a tunnel between Sinai and Gaza and has close ties to the smuggling networks in Sinai, a factor that could facilitate Sinwar's escape.

William Usher, a former senior Middle East analyst at the CIA, told MEE: “Until October 7, Hamas had virtually unhindered access to the tunnel network. He had contingency plans to get key leaders out of danger,” he said.

“In the past, Hamas has visited Lebanon, Syria and even Iran,” Usher said. “It wouldn’t shock me if Sinwar was hiding there.”

US steps up intelligence sharing with Israel

On Monday, the Washington Post reported that the United States was offering Israel new intelligence to help it track down Hamas leaders, in exchange for Israel not launching the assault on Rafah.

This report was distributed by some Israeli media under the headline: US withholds 'sensitive intelligence' on Hamas from Israel. However, several current and former US and Arab diplomats, as well as defense and intelligence officials, told MEE that it was highly unlikely that the US would withhold information about Hamas from Israel.

In January, the New York Times reported that U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan ordered the creation of a new task force to collect information on senior Hamas leaders and the whereabouts of hostages in Gaza , and to share this information with Israel.

One of the main challenges facing the United States is that it paid little attention to Hamas before Oct. 7, analysts and former U.S. officials said.

The Palestinian movement is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, but even though it has been forced to rule the impoverished Gaza Strip, it has never been considered a major threat to the United States.

The last time the United States faced a major security threat in Gaza was in 2003, when a U.S. diplomatic convoy was bombed there, killing three Americans.

“The United States depends to a large extent on Israel to share intelligence with us about what is happening in Gaza, because that has always been their priority,” Usher said.

US officials said the Biden administration has accelerated intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) coordination with Israel. Separately, a former U.S. official said Israel would be particularly interested in exploiting U.S. geospatial intelligence capabilities.

Leverage discussions

One of the avenues being explored by the United States to track down Sinwar is ceasefire talks, the sources said. While the face-to-face negotiators on behalf of Hamas are the Qatar-based political leaders, Sinwar is widely seen as having the final say on any deal, as the group holds captives in Gaza and exercises control over units. military.

Current and former Arab and American officials told MEE that Sinwaris likely relies on a complex network of couriers and potentially messaging apps to communicate with Hamas officials abroad.

“If he was using a cell phone, he would already be dead,” Riedel told MEE.

An Arab official close to Hamas told MEE that the group had years of experience hiding its communications during previous wars with Israel.

“He’s a guy from a different generation who’s used to communicating off the grid,” the official said.

According to US officials, while Algeria and Turkey also maintain dialogue with Hamas, Washington is relying on Egypt to rule out the possibility that Sinwar fled to Sinai.

Egyptian military intelligence communicates directly with Hamas' military wing, giving it greater access to Hamas than to any of Washington's Arab partners.

Current and former US and Arab officials told MEE that if sin invades the Gaza Strip, it could be a blow to Hamas's morale.

Although it was described as “ready to die in Gaza”, a US official said Hamas's endurance on the battlefield after seven months could impact its decision-making.

“He might want to reconstitute himself for Hamas 3.0,” the US official said.

Despite U.S. efforts, some doubt that killing Sinwar would be enough for the United States to push Israel into a ceasefire deal.

Jonathan Panikoff, director of the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council, told MEE: “killing Sinwar could be enough for the United States to decide that it is time for Israel to declare victory and move on.” to something else, but it is not clear that this would be the case. sufficient for Netanyahu's political survival.

“Ultranationalists like Ben Gvir and Smotrich will likely continue to demand a military operation in Rafah.”

MEE also contacted the Syrian UN mission in New York as well as the Lebanese and Egyptian embassies in Washington DC for comment on Sinwar's fate, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

