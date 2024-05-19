Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Live Results: Usyk BEATS Fury's Latest Reactions To Become Undisputed Champion – Updates





Usyk to be stripped of title

Oleksandr Usykfaces can only call himself the undisputed champion for a few weeks.

Usyk won what was dubbed the “Fight of the Century” after defeating Fury by split decision in Saudi Arabia.

Furyl lost the WBC title and Usyk added the WBA, IBF and WBO belts.

And despite all the attention and build-up to his first undisputed heavyweight fight in 25 years, his status will only last a fraction of that time.

Boxing journalist Dan Raphael reports that the winner of tonight's fight will retain the undisputed title for “less than two weeks.”

Fury's contract with Usyk stipulates that he must vacate the IBF title ahead of his overdue bouts with mandatory challengers Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois.

Credit: EPA Lennox Lewis breaks the silence.

Lennox Lewis, the last man to hold every heavyweight title, took to Twitter to congratulate Oleksandr Usyk on succeeding him as undisputed ruler of the division.

He tweeted: “Welcome to the club! z@Usykaa.

“Tonight we witnessed a fierce fight and history being made.

“I was delighted to welcome one of these amazing champions to the Undisputed HW Club and tonight it was Oleksandr The Great.

“Can't wait to see them do it again. @usykaa has proven it's never too late to add to your legacy. Congratulations!

“Fury will learn from this and bounce back! Losing is part of the game. How you react to losing makes all the difference.”

Fury was asked about the post-fight comments.

Tyson Fury was asked about his suggestion that the judges gave Oleksandr Usyk the win because his native Ukraine is at war.

He said: “That was it. It’s not up to the fighter.

“One of the judges let me win, two of them didn’t. That’s it.”

hospital travel

Oleksandr Usyk was taken to hospital with a broken jaw.

So he won't be attending the post-game press conference this morning.

Credit: AFP Battered and Bruised

Oleksandr Usyk was helped back to the locker room by his teammates.

The Ukrainian was seen limping backstage.

It is unclear what injuries he suffered.

Credit: IFL TV Sealed with a Kiss

Oleksandr Usyk quickly gave his wife Ekaterina a hug after achieving his dream of becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion.

What a wonderful moment for the couple.

