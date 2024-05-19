PGA Championship tee times: Full pairings and UK start times for final round at Valhalla | golf news





Here is a complete list of pairings and tee times for the final round of the 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

always BST; United States, unless specified

*CFPT refers to a member of the Corebridge Financial PGA Team (PGA Professionals).

Watch every birdie as Shane Lowry shoots a 9-under 62 at Valhalla in the third round of the PGA Championship. This is a men's major round record tie. Start from hole 1

1245 Jeremy Wells [CFPT]Alejandro Tosti (Arg)

1255 Sebastian Soderberg (Swe), Brendan Todd

1305 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Jordan Smith (Eng)

1315 SH Kim (Han), Dustin Johnson

1325 Andrew Putnam, Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1335 Talor Guchi, Stefan Jaeger (Ger)

1345 Adam Hadwin (Can), Eric van Rooyen (Rsa)

1355 Gary Woodland, Grayson Murray

1405 Patrick Cantlay, Luke Donald (Eng)

1415 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Jesper Svensson (Swe)

1425 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Rickie Fowler

1435 Patrick Reed, Cameron Young

Patrick Reed recorded an eagle in the third round of the PGA Championship with a slam dunk on the par-5 18th green.

1445 Braden Shattuck [CFPT]Byeong-Hoon Ahn (Korean)

1505 Brooks Koepka, Nikolai Hojgaard (DEN)

1515 Adam Svensson (Can), Torbjorn Olesen (Den)

1525 Alexander Bjork (Swe), Lucas Glover

1535 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Corey Connors (Can)

1545 Brian Harman, Martin Kaymer (Ger)

1555 Bryce Garnett, Lee Min-woo (Aus)

1605 Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris

Live PGA Championship Golf

Sunday, May 19th at 2pm

1615 Ben Colles, Cameron Smith (Australia)

1625 Doug Kim, Alex Noren (Swe)

1635 Jason Day (Australia), Jack Blair

1645 Maverick McNeely, Billy Horschel

1705 Max Homa, Tom Hodge

1715 Scotty Scheffler, Mark Hubbard

Scottie Scheffler made a double bogey on the second hole at Valhalla Golf Club in the third round of the PGA Championship.

1725 Aaron Rai (Eng), Matt Wallace (Eng)

1735 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn)

1745 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Tom Kim (Kor)

Rory McIlroy shot a 3-under 68 in the third round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla, which included an impressive four consecutive birdies.

1755 Jordan Spieth, Russell Henry

1805 Keegan Bradley, Taylor Moore

1815 Thomas Detri (Bell), Lucas Herbert (Australia)

1825 Harris English, Austin Eckrot.

1835 Justin Thomas, Tony Finau

Justin Thomas wowed his home-state Kentucky crowd when he hit a pitch shot for birdie on the 14th hole.

1855 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Lee Hodges

1905 Justin Rose (UK), Robert McIntyre (SCO)

1915 Bryson DeChambeau, Victor Hovland (Nor)

1925 – Sahis Tegalla, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1935 Xander Schauffele, Colin Morikawa

Who will win the PGA Championship? Watch the final round live on Sky Sports Golf from 2pm on Sunday. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and more with NOW.

