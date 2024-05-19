Maher denounces the woke excess of the American medical establishment: he is afraid of giving up gender protection for children





HBO host Bill Maher has accused America's medical establishment of being “afraid” to admit it went too far in allowing minors to undergo gender reassignment treatment.

Maher made the statement during the latest episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” noting that American doctors' acceptance of gender-affirming care has placed the medical establishment here “behind” those in the United Kingdom and Scandinavian countries, which have recently re-evaluated these treatments and banned them in many cases.

“That to me is a symbol of so much woke excess, thinking that you are so progressive that you are actually behind the times,” Maher said, accusing the United States of becoming less sophisticated than other countries on this subject.

HBO host Bill Maher has claimed that the American medical establishment is “far behind” in gender-related medical care compared to European countries that have restricted related practices after conducting several recent studies. (Screenshot/HBO)

The host discussed a recent landmark British medical study led by Dr. Hillary Cass, a leading British pediatrician. After conducting an independent review of gender-affirming care services for children and adolescents in 2020, the study released its findings in March, which said there was “no strong evidence” in favored a medical push to change the sex of children, noting that the effort had been “built on shaky foundations.” »

The same month, England's National Health Service banned the use of puberty blockers for children seeking treatment for gender dysphoria and ordered the London-based gender identity clinic at the Tavistock and Portman Trust to close its doors for security reasons.

The Cass Review was also cited in a draft document from the UK Department for Education which is expected to require that concepts of gender identity are not taught to UK pupils until they reach secondary school.

Additionally, the Scandinavian countries Sweden, Finland and Denmark have heavily restricted sex-related medical procedures in children.

Protesters supporting trans-identified minors at a rally in Minnesota. (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Citing the Cass study, he said: “The reality is that we have no solid evidence on long-term outcomes or interventions to manage gender-related distress in children. These are children who want to change their sex. For most young people, a doctor This route may not be the best. There is no clear evidence that social transition in childhood has positive or negative consequences for mental health.

Commenting, he continued: “So in other words, trying to be this far ahead, the United States and it's not just about England, it's about all the countries Scandinavians, they all backed off on that, in my opinion it says a lot about where we've been and hopefully we're returning to a sane place.

“Because yes, I don't think we should be doing medical interventions on children before they can find out who they are,” he added to applause from the audience.

New York Times guest columnist Pamela Paul expressed hope that the United States will reach the same conclusions as these European studies, but noted that “the medical establishment, the major medical associations, are remaining silent or retrenching “.

“Good. They're scared,” Maher replied.

Hannah Grossman, Taylor Penley and Timothy Nerozzi of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.

