Inflation in the UK will soon fall. But how far and for how long? | inflation





Jeremy Hunt knows it. Rachel Reeves knows it too. The Office for National Statistics is expected to deliver some good news on Wednesday when it releases its latest inflation figures. The only real question is how good the news is.

As of March, the annual inflation rate measured by the consumer price index reached 3.2%. April's figures will be much lower and, if Hunt is lucky, could even go as low as the government's target of 2%.

The sharp decline is mainly due to movements in electricity and gas prices. Domestic energy bills rose in April 2023 but have fallen by 12% for most households this year. The energy price ceiling was set from 2,500 won last year to 1,690 won last month.

In other words, the base effect means that it is inevitable that the inflation rate will fall due to the lower cost of heating, cooling and lighting this year compared to the situation a year ago.

Hunt is a savvy enough politician to avoid claiming outright victory when the numbers come in. The Prime Minister knows his voters have seen prices rise by 20% in less than three years and may not accept that the cost of living crisis is over.

And this never ends the game. The Bank of England expects annual inflation to rise again to around 2.5% in the second half of 2024, when the Prime Minister is likely to call a general election later this year.

But despite further warnings that prices are not actually falling, but only rising at a slower pace, it is far more comfortable than Hunt's position was when he was appointed Prime Minister, succeeding Kwasi Kwarteng, by Liz Truss in October 2022. Inflation that month reached 11.1%, the highest level in 40 years.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Analysis and opinions on the week's news and culture from top Observer writers

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

The focus is on the inflation generated by the domestic economy rather than headline interest rates, which are influenced by international prices.

Double-digit inflation brought back unhappy memories of the mid-1970s. At the time, inflation soared to more than 25%, a post-war high, eventually necessitating a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Coincidentally, the IMF team has been conducting its annual health check on the economy in the UK over the past two weeks. Unlike in 1976, the Fund will not call for unpopular spending cuts and the outcome of the so-called Article IV consultation will help Hunt as he realizes Britain is experiencing its worst cost-of-living crisis. But if the study concludes that additional tax cuts before the election will be followed by tax increases or new austerity measures after the election, it could involve a sting in the tail.

But in the near term, the focus will be on what lower inflation means for interest rates. Threadneedle Street said the official borrowing costs were raised by the Monetary Policy Committee on 14 occasions between December 2021 and August 2023, after which interest rates were left unchanged. That's because the majority of MPC members want to make sure inflation is actually overcome.

The focus is on the inflation generated by the domestic economy, not on inflation rates that are influenced by global prices of energy and food. Instead, the MPC is currently observing services sector inflation at 6%. The headline inflation numbers will be good on Wednesday, but it will be the fine print that really matters.

Susannah Streeter, head of currencies and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: Hopes of a rate cut in June will be higher if inflation reaches its sweet spot. But even if you reach the coveted 2% target, it would be wise not to raise flags and splash celebratory cash.

Bank of England policymakers have stressed that they need confidence that inflation will continue to stay at or near target levels before reducing borrowing costs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/article/2024/may/19/inflation-in-the-uk-is-about-to-tumble-but-how-far-and-for-how-long The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos