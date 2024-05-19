Infected blood scandal: Hepatitis C testing surges





The Hepatitis C Trust said there had been a surge in demand for hepatitis C tests after the BBC reported that hundreds of people in the UK had unknowingly been infected with the virus.

From the 1970s to 1991, up to 27,000 people contracted the disease when they received transfusions of infected blood.

According to a BBC analysis, 1,700 people infected in the same way have not yet been diagnosed.

If left untreated, hepatitis can cause chronic liver disease and can be fatal.

Known as the “silent killer,” hepatitis C may cause few symptoms, with early signs including cold sweats, brain fog, itchy skin and fatigue. However, for each year a person carries the virus, their chances of dying from cirrhosis and related cancers increase.

The Hepatitis C Foundation told the BBC that 12,800 people in England had requested NHS home test kits in just one week, compared to 2,300 in the month of April.

The charity said: “We have been inundated with calls from across the UK seeking further advice and testing.”

Rachel Halford, from the charity, said: “It has been amazing to see the public response as awareness of the risks of hepatitis C grows.”

“While most people who get tested will receive a negative result and enjoy peace of mind, it is important to reach out to those who are unaware of their condition so they can receive simple, effective treatment.”

The Sunday Times reports that Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt will soon unveil a compensation package for those affected by the infected blood scandal.

In an interview with the newspaper, Mr Hunt said he planned to fulfill a promise he made to a voter who died after being infected with contaminated blood.

The government's official announcement is expected to come after the final report on the infectious blood test is released on Monday.

