WikiLeaks Julian Assange faces extradition to the United States





LONDON A British court could make a final decision on Monday on the extradition to the United States of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange over the massive leak of secret U.S. documents, the culmination of 13 years of legal battles and detentions.

Two judges at London's High Court are expected to decide whether the court is satisfied with US assurances that Assange, 52, would not face the death penalty and could invoke his First Amendment right to free speech he was on trial in the United States for espionage.

Assange's legal team says he could be on a plane to cross the Atlantic within 24 hours of the ruling, that he could be released from prison, or that his case could bog down further in months of legal battles.

“I feel like anything can happen at this point,” his wife, Stella, said last week. Julian could be extradited or released.

She said her husband hoped to be in court for the crucial hearing.

WikiLeaks has released hundreds of thousands of classified US military documents from Washington's wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the largest security breaches of their kind in US military history, as well as swaths of diplomatic cables.

In April 2010, he released a classified video showing a 2007 U.S. helicopter attack that killed a dozen people in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, including two Reuters journalists.

US authorities want to put Australian-born Assange on trial on 18 charges, almost all under the Espionage Act, saying his actions with WikiLeaks were reckless, undermined national security and exposed endangering the lives of the officers.

His many supporters around the world call the accusation a travesty, an attack on journalism and free speech, and revenge for causing embarrassment. Calls for the case to be dropped have come from human rights groups and some media outlets, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and other political leaders.

DETAINED SINCE 2010

Assange was first arrested in Britain in 2010 on a Swedish arrest warrant relating to allegations of sex crimes that were later dropped. Since then, he has been placed under house arrest several times, locked up for seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy in London and detained since 2019 in Belmarsh high security prison, most recently awaiting a decision on his extradition.

Every day since December 7, 2010, he has been detained in one form or another, said Stella Assange, who was initially part of his legal team and married him in Belmarsh in 2022.

If the High Court rules that extradition can go ahead, Assange's legal avenues in Britain have been exhausted and his lawyers will immediately turn to the European Court of Human Rights to seek an emergency injunction blocking the eviction pending a full hearing by this court on his case at a later date.

On the other hand, if the judges reject the US arguments, then he will have permission to appeal his extradition request on three grounds, and this may not be heard until next year.

It's also possible that the justices will rule that Monday's hearing should consider not only whether he can appeal, but also the merits of that appeal. If they agree with him in these circumstances, he could be released.

Stella Assange said whatever the outcome, she would continue to fight for her freedom. If he is released, she plans to follow him to Australia or wherever he is safe. If he is extradited, she said all the psychiatric evidence presented to the court concluded he was at very serious risk of suicide.

We live day to day, week to week, decision to decision. This is the way we have been living for years and years, she told Reuters.

It's just no way to live, it's so cruel. And I can't prepare for his extradition, how could I? But if he is extradited, I will do everything I can and our family will fight for him until he is free.

