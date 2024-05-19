US NSA, Saudi crown prince meet to discuss 'semi-final' security deal





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) President Joe Biden's national security adviser met Sunday morning with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss what the kingdom described as the semifinal version of a extensive security agreement between countries.

The Saudi Press Agency's announcement comes as the strategic agreement was broken after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which killed 1,200 people and saw 250 others taken hostage in the Gaza Strip .

Since then, a punitive Israeli airstrike campaign and ground offensive have killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, endangering the security agreement that provided for diplomatic recognition of Israel by Saudi Arabia for the first time since its founding in 1948.

Saudi state media has not released any images of Jake Sullivan and Prince Mohammed meeting in Dhahran, a city in the kingdom's Far East that is home to the state-owned oil giant, the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. known as name of Saudi Aramco.

The semi-final version of the draft strategic agreements between the Kingdom and the United States of America, which are almost being finalized, and the works on which both sides of the Palestinian issue are working to find a credible path forward have been discussed, specifies the press release. after the talks.

This includes a two-state solution that addresses the aspirations and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and the situation in Gaza and the need to end the war there and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid. , adds the press release.

Saudi Arabia has long called for the creation of an independent Palestinian state along Israel's 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. However, this could prove untenable for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose government depends on the support of hard-liners who oppose a two-state solution and support Israeli settlements on land the Palestinians want. for this state.

The White House had acknowledged Sullivan's trip and that he would later travel to Israel, where he was scheduled to meet with Netanyahu on Sunday. However, the United States made no immediate statement on the discussions, saying only that they would include the war in Gaza and ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace and security in the region.

Saudi Arabia, like other Gulf Arab countries, has long relied on the United States to guarantee the security of the entire Middle East, as tensions over Iran's nuclear program in recent years have escalated in a series of attacks. The proposal currently being discussed would likely deepen this and also include access to advanced weapons and possibly trade deals.

Saudi Arabia has also pushed for nuclear cooperation under the deal, which calls for America to allow it to enrich uranium in the kingdom, worrying nuclear experts. non-proliferation, because the rotating centrifuges open the door to a possible weapons program. Prince Mohammed said the kingdom would seek nuclear weapons if Iran had one. In recent weeks, Iran has increasingly threatened to do so.

The Iranian mission to the United Nations in New York also confirmed that Tehran had indirect talks with American officials in Oman last week. Iran's official IRNA news agency cited the mission describing the talks as an ongoing process.

These negotiations are not the first and will not be the last of their kind, the mission said, according to IRNA.

Oman, a sultanate on the eastern tip of the Arabian Peninsula, has been the site of negotiations between the United States and Iran in the past, including under Biden despite tensions between the two nations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/saudi-arabia-us-israel-security-deal-hamas-war-gaza-strip-5b09666aeb6de0573c01e99cabb7946e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos