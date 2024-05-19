Garmin Edge, Fenix ​​and Epix (US) Big Sale: Quick Thoughts





It's May, which means Garmin's annual sales for their primarily outdoor products ahead of the summer season. Each year, the company tends to put this bundle of products on sale about 3-4 weeks before Father's Day in the United States and ends on that date.

This year the products are in the same basic category as last year: Fenix, Epix, Garmin inReach and a few Forerunners. However, they also make all of their Edge cycling products premium. It's too early to know when we'll see updates to it, but I certainly wouldn't expect a new Garmin Edge 550 or Edge 850 anytime soon. After all, the current versions were released barely a year ago. Garmin traditionally operates on a 2-3 year refresh cycle for its Edge line.

As for the Fenix ​​and Epix lines, I laid out my thoughts on these refresh cycles in this article here, and those thoughts still hold true. I don't see Garmin adopting a 12 month refresh cycle for these products. Likewise, we saw the announcement of the Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965 a year ago, and it would be a pretty big change for Garmin to move to 12-month release cycles for these watches, so I don't expect not that either. Keep in mind that even though there was a year between the Forerunner 955 and the Forerunner 965, it was really just a change in display type (the watches otherwise have the same features , and both are still receiving updates). I don't expect any more mid-range or high-end Forerunner MIP display devices. It's AMOLED from now on.

Finally, with all the other recent releases (Polar Grit . Prices for non-Pro editions from Epix and Fenix ​​were already low – but $449/$499 is incredibly low. I mean, basically you decide if you want an Epix for $499 or a Forerunner 955 for $499. It's crazy.

With all that history, see all the deals below, including a few other non-Garmin deals as they appear. Note that all of these links help support the site, especially from REI and The Pros Closet.

Watches and wearables:

This covers anything you might wear, like a watch or fitness tracker, including sensors.

ProductSale PriceAmazonOther SiteSales Notes Garmin Epix (Gen 2) – $200 off!$899/$999$499N/AREI This is an incredibly solid deal. Especially seen in light of all the non-Garmin AMOLED competitors charging a lot more for a lot less features. This non-Sapphire edition doesn't have multiband, but testing clearly showed that Garmin's non-multiband Epix GPS is basically on par with its competitors' multiband setup (see my New York tests for that). Garmin Epix Pro Series (all variants) – $200 off! $899/$999 $699 AmazonThe Pro's Closet This is only the second time we've seen them on sale. This is probably my favorite watch these days (medium size), with the singular reason I tend to choose it over the Forerunner 965 being the built-in flashlight for nighttime. Garmin Fenix ​​7 Pro (all variants) – $200 off (7S/7/7X Pro) – $200 off! $799 + $599 + AmazonThe Pro's Closet This is only the second time we've seen the new Fenix ​​7 Pro series on sale, and it's a nice solid sale. The smaller Fenix ​​7S Pro watch has become my wife's favorite watch since its release, for all her workouts and 24/7 use. Garmin Fenix ​​7 Series (all models/styles) – $200 off! $699 + $449 + N/AREI This is a good deal if you don't care about the new optical heart rate sensor (including ECG) in the new Fenix ​​7 Pro, especially given that the Fenix ​​series ​​7 received virtually all of the new software features from the Fenix ​​7 Pro, keeping them essentially the same. $449 is the lowest price I've seen so far. Garmin Forerunner 255/255S Music – $100 off! $349/$399 $299 AmazonREI This is Garmin's mid-range running watch, and it's a very refined option with good multi-band GPS and of course, a host of running metrics. This model also includes offline music such as Spotify and Amazon Music. Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar: $100 off! $499/$599 $499AmazonREIVSee everything I said above about the Forerunner 955 base, except this one also has solar power. Garmin Venu 3 – $50 off! $449 $399 AmazonREI Google Pixel Watch 2 – $70 off! $329 Amazon Suunto Veritcal (Solar Edition) – $50 off $699 Amazon Cycling Equipment & Sneakers:

You have a bike ? Then this section is made for you. Everything from bike computers to bike lights to bike trainers is here.

Other sports and fitness:

Anything sports and fitness related that I find interesting will be here. It may not be very technical – but these are items that most readers will use when running/cycling/swimming/hiking/whatever.

ProductSale PriceAmazonOther SiteSales Notes Garmin inReach 2 Mini Satellite Communicator (2-way) – $100 off $299AmazonREI This is my de facto satellite communicator when out of range, and I use it have used on a number of major hikes over the past couple of years when well outside of cell service, both in 24/7 tracking mode for friends and family, but also in case emergency. I highly recommend it to anyone doing anything in nature.

I will continue to add offers as I find them.

With that, thank you for reading and supporting the site via the links above. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

