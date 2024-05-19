Tarot fortune for the week of May 20 to May 26, 2024





Get ready for a new week (Photo: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

One of my favorite weeks of the year, Gemini season, is here!

I'm a Gemini and I love this rotation of the zodiac! There is also Venus in Gemini, and there is a full moon in Sagittarius. It's definitely a busy, active and hectic week cosmically.

What are your priorities? Make friends and socialize, get outside, travel, expand your horizons, and push yourself beyond your comfort zone and limitations.

Be wild, be free, be happy! Let Tarot guide you to freedom and joy.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Embrace the passage of time (Photo: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

Aries Tarot Card of the Week: High Priestess

Meaning: The week ahead will be filled with feelings of deep spirituality and insight. You will gain all kinds of relatability and a series of reminders about where and how to find joy in your life now.

We all change and grow, and what made us laugh and feel good at 18 isn't the same as it was in middle age. Accept your age, accept that you have grown and evolved, and seek guidance on what activities to prioritize in your area to bring you joy, fun, laughter, and connection. Now you are different.

Go here to see everything you need to know about being an Aries.

taurus

April 21st ~ May 21st

Comparison is the thief of joy (Photo: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

Taurus Tarot Card of the Week: Four of Cups

Meaning: You have it all, Taurus. Your cup overflows. You are rich with all the good things in life, but you don't always realize or see them. Sometimes you covet what other people seem to have.

Stop. Look at your own gifts, strengths, strengths, happy places and people, opportunities and everyday life. You already have everything, so refocus and be grateful for it and the good feelings will come back strong. Re-evaluate your territory.

Go here to see everything you need to know about Taurus.

gemini

May 22 ~ June 21

Become a magical social butterfly. (Photo: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

Gemini Tarot Card of the Week: Eight of Wands

Meaning: Well, what a week it has been! You feel in demand, wanted, appreciated, in the middle of the action, here, there, everywhere. You are sociable (although you need your downtime too, so don't overdo it). You love people. You like being around bright, fun, and interesting people.

Build great circles, make new friends, avoid the people you bore, and welcome the people you miss. Be a social butterfly this week, have fun and build connections.

Go here to see everything you need to know about Gemini.

cancer

June 22nd – July 23rd

It's time to strengthen your security measures in several ways. (Photo: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

Tarot Card for Cancer of the Week: Queen of Swords

Meaning: The crab has cancer. The crab is a true symbol of your passionate love for home, shelter and security. This week you want to be alone for a while, take care of things, take control of your territory and make it a nice, magical and welcoming place. You want to feel happy in your own skin too. You like to have your own weather, if you know what I mean.

You like to be connected, but you don't want to be too dependent on others for how you feel. Make sure your borders are secure and the atmosphere inside is stable. Please take good care of it.

Go here for everything you need to know about cancer.

Leo

July 24 – August 23

This week you're on fire (Photo: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

Leo's Tarot Card of the Week: King of Wands

Meaning: The King of Wands is a blessed card for Leo because it represents the best fire sign pantheon of fire signs and their traits of passion, adventure, courage, and ambition. You feel strong and vibrant, filled with new purpose or ambition, and want to take on the world!

sun. Seriously, go for it. You have it all and can go further than you ever thought possible. Focusing on a worthy goal can help you move mountains, and you can start doing it this week. Now is a golden opportunity.

Find out everything you need to know to become a Leo here

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Release the pain (Photo: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

Virgo Tarot Card of the Week: Nine of Swords

What it means: I hope you find Gemini season (since you both share the planet Mercury) a truly happy and fulfilling time, and that you spend this week clearing away the old dead wood and dead weight and preparing for the season that will bring it all. News and opportunities.

Let go of anything you are carrying that is heavy, stressful, or painful. Get out, quit, withdraw, release, express, share, say it out loud. When you remove the poison, you will feel liberated and free to enjoy this wonderful world to the best of your ability.

Go here to see everything you need to know about being a Virgo.

balance

September 24 – October 23

Smile (Photo: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

Libra Tarot Card of the Week: Page of Wands

Meaning: Be young, foolish but happy. So the song is ‘Thinking! The Page of Wands brings that calm, even nonchalant attitude into your realm this week. Everything is a game, life is a party, love dreams.

Have fun, lighthearted and carefree. Find happy places with fun people, and pursue interests and hobbies that really make you feel good. Get motivated to try new things. Get inspired to participate in a new ritual, activity, or class. You can do this all week. The energy seems endless.

Go here for everything you need to know about being a Libra.

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Scorpio, take care of yourself (Photo: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

Scorpio Tarot Card of the Week: Queen of Cups

Meaning: This week’s theme is self-care, Scorpio. This doesn’t mean lying in the bathtub with a face mask on for hours! This means being in tune with your feelings, emotions, needs, wellbeing, health and mood.

Where is your anxiety, tension, tension or pain? Zoom in to work. Address what hurts through action, ritual, and therapeutic means. Pay attention to your diet, exercise, and sleep. Instill good habits. Treat yourself like a valuable asset. You need a reboot of good care and nurturing.

Go here to learn everything you need to know about being a Scorpio.

Archer

November 23 – December 21

Lose anything that doesn’t serve you (Photo: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

Sagittarius Tarot Card of the Week: Seven of Swords

Meaning: The fastest way to good times and joy this week is Sag. It is about removing negative or unhealthy influences from your area. You probably know exactly what I mean (or who I am). Situations or people that make you feel defensive, exhausted, or rattled.

We all carry things around for too long. We all give ourselves second chances when there are no guarantees. Now, draw a line. Enough is enough. Just quietly slip away and refocus without having to wait in line or watch any drama. There are better options.

Go here for everything you need to know about being a Sagittarius.

capricorn

December 22 – January 21

Put this long-term plan into action (Photo: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

Capricorn Tarot Card of the Week: Ace of Coins

Meaning: Captain, you like a good long-term goal or challenge. It gets you excited and in the game, so take advantage of this week to set one up for yourself. Up to 1 year. Investment vs Ram and Raid all night long!

The results are steady and consistent, and you will achieve big, significant results over time. So dream big! This can be linked to health, wealth, work, home, or all four! Create a sincere ambition, a plan of action, a set of tactics, and get started!

Go here to see everything you need to know about being a Capricorn.

Aquarius

January 22 – February 19

You can't pour from an empty cup (Photo: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

Aquarius Tarot Card of the Week: Nine of Cups

Meaning: Have a great week, Aquarius! Either do one big dreamy thing or eat lots of small snacks every day. This is not frivolous or self-centered. It's about making yourself the star of your life, rewarding your efforts, and bringing joy (even if it's forced at first) into your world on a regular basis until it becomes a habit. More often, more naturally.

Sometimes you are so busy and focused that you forget your own needs. Not this week. Put it in first.

Go here to learn everything you need to know about being an Aquarius.

fish

February 20 – March 20

Cheer up, Pisces (Photo: Getty/Metro.co.uk)

Pisces Tarot Card of the Week: Queen of Coins

What it means: You are ready to take a step forward, get promoted, take on greater responsibility, become a leader, take the lead, blaze a new path, invent something useful, take back power, and set meaningful boundaries.

More Popular Articles Read More

Power is the theme. Your questions about how to use it are answered. What do you wish you had more say or control about? What are some ideas you think should be implemented? Go ahead, Pisces, ask for forgiveness and permission. you are strong

Go here for everything you need to know about being a Pisces.

With over 25 years of fortune telling experience and many happy clients from around the world, Queen of Tarot Kerry King uses the wisdom of the Tarot and horoscopes to create inspiring predictions and insights. You can book a private written reading, available in a beautifully illustrated brochure, via Etsy, or join her new Tarot Club and receive weekly weather forecasts and more five times a month.

Your daily Metro.co.uk horoscope is available every morning, seven days a week (yes, weekends included!). To check your predictions, go to our dedicated horoscope page.

