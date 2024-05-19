Pre-Owned Rolex Sales Jump in “Underdeveloped” US Market





As stocks reach all-time highs, demand in the luxury watch market continues to stabilize after a boom and bust period in 2021-2022. Especially in the United States.

Watches of Switzerland, the U.K.-based jeweler with a growing U.S. presence, said last week that its U.S. sales jumped 14% during its fiscal fourth quarter, allowing the retailer to achieve better results than expected.

The company's shares rose 10% following the news.

Brian Duffy, CEO of Watches of Switzerland, said U.S. sales were “particularly strong” during a call with analysts, calling the U.S. market “underdeveloped.”

David Hurley, deputy CEO and head of Americas at Watches of Switzerland, told Yahoo Finance in an interview that its two outlets in New York, a market it only entered in 2019, generated 100 million dollars in revenue over the past year. The company had revenue of $880 million in the United States during the same period.

Rolex's sales, particularly through its Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) program, have been a key driver for the company. The company said total revenue from pre-owned and vintage products, including CPO Rolex, doubled in its fiscal fourth quarter compared to last year.

Watches of Switzerland's optimistic results are accompanied by continued weakness in prices for luxury watches, notably Rolex. According to data from WatchCharts, which tracks secondary prices for Swiss luxury watches, Rolex prices have fallen nearly 10% over the past year; Overall prices for luxury watches fell by 12% over the same period.

Luxury watch prices peaked in spring 2022.

A pre-owned Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner Date watch goes up for sale on January 8, 2024 in Leigh-on-Sea, United Kingdom. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images) (John Keeble via Getty Images)

What's old is new again

Second-hand watches now constitute the second largest category of watches in Switzerland.

CPO sales also help retailers alleviate a perennial problem when it comes to Rolex sales in particular: sourcing.

Hurley said Rolex's CPO business had been “very successful” and that the company's entry into the US market last year had “100%” helped improve results across the sector.

It just gives people some extra confidence and it will definitely help grow the overall secondary market,” Hurley said.

The company told analysts last week that the category's growth was “exponential” and said that by the end of next year, Rolex CPO sales could approach 20% of the company's revenue. Company.

Its CEO, Duffy, told analysts that the company remains “pleased with the support we are receiving for the projects we are doing and with what is happening in the market in general.”

Projects which notably involve continued growth in the American market.

“If you look at the broader watch market, the U.S. is probably the most stable market,” Hurley said.

The story continues

“I think all brands over the last five or six years have recognized the ability of the U.S. market to grow, and as a result, retailers are investing, and all brands are investing in that as well.”

Hurley also noted that retailers like Watches of Switzerland that spend heavily on “one-piece” stores, for example, its new standalone Rolex store in Atlanta, don't make these investments without having some idea of ​​”the support we're going to receive from our key watch”. the partners.”

Suggesting Watches of Switzerland has an indication of the number of units it will receive at the sale. Figures that the company will keep close to the vest.

And as Duffy told analysts, the company's position is never to be satisfied with the allocation it receives from Rolex, adding: “demand continues to far outstrip supply.”

