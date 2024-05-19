Are these mimes spying on us? In Pakistan, this is not a strange question.





Street performers first appeared at Islamabad's busy intersections a few years ago. Coated head to toe in eye-catching gold paint, they stood perfectly still, leaning on glittering canes and opening their top hats. Some smiled or nodded slowly when receiving tips from passersby.

Perhaps in another place the emergence of mimes on the street looking to make a few dollars might go unnoticed. But this is Pakistan, where things when it comes to security are often not as simple as they seem. So as the number of gold performers increased, so did the intrigue around them. Could they be informants for the country's intelligence services? Looking for powerful politicians? Maybe spies for the CIA?

In any other country, if you see a beggar, it is clear that he is a beggar, said Habib Kareem, 26, a lawyer in Islamabad, the capital. But here you see a beggar and you say to yourself: he works for them, he added, referring to Pakistan's powerful intelligence services.

Today, Islamabad's golden men add to the ranks of conspiracy theories sprouted, overturned and rehashed every day across the city. In Pakistan, where the hand of security services is omnipresent, conspiracy theories have been embraced by the general public for decades, fueling conversations between street vendors, politicians and everyone in between.

Suspicion has become so universal that wild stories take root after almost every news event. Following the catastrophic floods of 2010, some claimed they were caused by CIA weather control technology. Media pundits claimed that an American think tank was behind a car bombing by a Pakistani American in Times Square that year and that Osama bin Laden was actually Jewish.

Others were convinced that the CIA had masterminded the attempted assassination of Malala Yousafzai, the girls' education activist, in 2012, after a local newspaper ran a satirical investigation describing the plot in far-fetched detail. (A disclaimer was later added to the article, intended to mock the country's love of conspiracy theories, to clarify that it was fiction.)

Some trace Pakistan's embrace of conspiratorial thinking to the Mughal emperors of the 16th and 17th centuries, whose reigns consolidated Islam in South Asia and were filled with palace intrigue. Over the past few decades, fantastical notions have arisen from the mythology that has been built around Pakistan's military and major intelligence services, the seemingly omnipresent forces that guide the country's politics behind the scenes.

In such a climate, everyone, even street artists, can be considered a potential tool of the state.

Some of these guys are definitely from agencies, said Aqsa Batool, 24, sitting at an outdoor cafe with her friend Shiza Kajol, 23, on a cold spring evening in Islamabad. They leaned back against a red plastic table while holding cups of sweet, milky tea.

Spend enough time in the city, they explained, and you'll develop a trained eye for spotting informants working for the main spy service, the Inter-Services Intelligence, or ISI, and other intelligence agencies.

They have some testimonials: They all wear casual shirts and pants, but dress shoes. The cuffs of their shirts are always buttoned. Their clothes are stiff, as if they were properly ironed. They often hold their phones close to their ears but don't actually talk into them.

Did you see the man who was right there? » Ms. Batool said, by way of explanation. She was referring to a man who had approached a table where I was sitting with friends a few minutes earlier. The man held a coat over his head and muttered about spare change before sitting down on a nearby sidewalk.

Yeah, yeah, that guy! He was in a very different outfit, Ms Kajol said.

And he went straight to your table because you are a foreigner, Ms. Batool added. Both agreed: he was most certainly ISI

As for the golden men, the two young women were wary of them but were less sure. For one thing, street performers couldn't really listen at the doors of a busy intersection, they thought. On the other hand, they could keep an eye on passing cars.

You'd have to see them doing something obvious, like taking pictures of the cars with their phones, of course, Ms. Batool said.

As with many conspiracy theories, the suspicions came from a kernel of truth.

Pakistan's security services not-so-subtly hint at their vast powers to keep politicians and others in check.

Political scandals erupt from voice recordings or videos captured presumably from insects in people's homes and then mysteriously leaked. Intelligence agents sometimes follow people of interest, sometimes openly (and sometimes even greet them friendly from their cars). Rideshare drivers sometimes admit to being paid by the intelligence services.

People so assume they are being watched that they speak in code, referring to the military as the sacred cow and the ISI as our friends in case intelligence agents are eavesdropping.

There has been a meta-narrative that our intelligence agency is the best in the world, it's everywhere, it's always monitoring whether you're at home or away, there are eyes watching you, M explained . Kareem, the lawyer. It was built intentionally by the state itself.

For most of Pakistan's 76-year history, surveillance was a facet of daily life, albeit a lightly resented one. But in recent years, frustration with the military's role in politics has exploded, making its omnipresent eyes and ears less tolerable for many people.

With the political atmosphere so polarized, we are increasingly wary of being watched or of those listening, said Ali Abas, 25, who was sitting outside a tea stall late after -noon with her friend Amal, 26 years old.

Today it's even worse, says Amal, referring to surveillance. Amal, who preferred to be called by her first name for fear of reprisals, slowly took a drag from her cigarette, fiddling with a pack in her other hand.

People are becoming increasingly frustrated by all this, Mr. Abas added. We ask ourselves: Are we safe in our home? Is there anyone watching us right now? Is there someone roaming our street watching us? It's too much.

On the other side of Islamabad, Mustaq Ahmed, 53, stood on the grassy median of a busy intersection. His denim jacket, canvas pants, cane, and top hat were all painted gold. Gold makeup was applied to her face and hands, as well as her bright green, blue, and purple sunglasses.

Mr Ahmed calls himself the Golden Thakur of Islamabad, a nod to the famous Pakistani actor and comedian known as Iftikhar Thakur, whom he bears a slight resemblance to. Each golden man has a different repertoire of poses, each with its own name, he explained. His favorite was to extend his left heel and cane in a precarious tilt, what he calls London style.

Mr Ahmed used to sell umbrellas on the side of the road, but he became the Golden Thakur three years ago after hearing another golden man say he was making up to 8,000 Pakistani rupees, almost 30 dollars, per day. This was more than five times what Mr. Ahmed earned at home.

That money has declined recently as the novelty of gold men has waned, he said. When asked if he would ever supplement his income with a small side job for the intelligence services, he immediately replied: No, no, no.

Was there any chance that the other golden men in town would earn a few extra dollars this way? He paused and shifted his cane in his hands.

Maybe, he said with a shrug. This is Pakistan.

Zia ur-Rehman contributed reporting.

