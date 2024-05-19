A new chart shows the exact date when a 600-mile-wide ‘wall of heat’ will hit Britain.





A massive wall of heat stretching 600 miles is set to blanket the UK, bringing relentlessly hot and sunny weather across the country in the coming weeks.

Britons will first get the chance to enjoy a mini-heatwave in time for the next bank holiday weekend, weather maps have revealed.

Five days of warm weather are set to last for the first time, with temperatures exceeding 20C in parts of England and Scotland.

Weather website NetWeather predicted the mercury could reach 24 degrees on May 25 in London and eastern England.

UK weather forecast: A new chart shows the exact date when a 600-mile-wide ‘wall of heat’ will hit the UK.

The Midlands are expected to see a surge of 22C, while the Scottish coast could also see temperatures above 20C.

However, current forecasts show the mercury temperature is just below the 25.9C recorded in the village of Herstmonceux in East Sussex last week.

The expected rise in temperatures comes as the Met Office's three-month outlook predicts the chances of average hot weather will almost double by July.

The transition from El Niño to La Niña and changes in stratospheric wind patterns have been identified as driving forces for change.

Exacta forecaster James Madden said: June is likely to start on a decent note for many of us, with warm or potentially hot temperatures starting in late May.

Some forecasts have confirmed the potential for hot weather around mid-July, which could last for an extended period of time, and there's no reason we shouldn't see temperatures in the mid to upper 30Cs during this period.

Temperatures are likely to be above average throughout this month.

However, the Korea Meteorological Administration's long-term weather forecast from May 23 to June 1 predicts showers and rain in some parts of the country.

Temperatures likely to rise in June as well

Britain's National Met Office said: “It's likely to be an uneasy start with western showers and eastern rain, with potentially heavy rain in the north-east.”

Early in the Bank Holiday weekend, we will see some heavy rain in the west at times, tapering off as it moves east, with more showers naturally occurring, followed by scattered showers.

The new week is likely to see more stability for most people, but rain could threaten the North West early on, while some southern or eastern areas are likely to see occasional rain, but with some sunshine at times. Of these, it is in the southwestern region.

Temperatures are likely to be slightly above average, but there is likely to be some spatial variation.

