WikiLeaks founder faces pivotal moment in long fight to stay out of US courts





LONDON — The moderator of a news conference on the fight against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's extradition wryly greeted reporters last week at the millionth news briefing on his trial.

Deborah Bonetti, director of the Foreign Press Association, was only half joking. Assange's legal saga has lasted more than a decade, but it could end in the UK as soon as Monday.

Assange faces a hearing at the High Court in London that could result in him being sent to the United States to face espionage charges, or give him another chance to appeal his extradition.

The outcome will depend on how much weight judges give to assurances from U.S. officials that Assange's rights will not be violated if he goes to trial.

Here is an overview of the case:

Assange, 52, an Australian computer expert, was indicted in the United States on 18 counts over Wikileaks' publication of hundreds of thousands of classified documents in 2010.

Prosecutors say he conspired with U.S. military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to hack a Pentagon computer and leak secret diplomatic cables and military files on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He faces 17 counts of espionage and one charge of computer misuse. If convicted, his lawyers say he could face a prison term of up to 175 years, although U.S. authorities have said that sentence would likely be much lighter.

Assange and his supporters say he acted as a journalist to expose wrongdoing by the US military and is protected by the freedom of the press guaranteed by the First Amendment to the US Constitution.

Among the files released by WikiLeaks was video of a 2007 Apache helicopter attack by U.S. forces in Baghdad that killed 11 people, including two Reuters journalists.

Julian was charged with receiving, possessing and communicating to the public information about evidence of war crimes committed by the U.S. government, said his wife, Stella Assange. Reporting a crime is never a crime.

US lawyers say Assange is guilty of trying to hack the Pentagon computer and that the WikiLeaks publications created a serious and imminent risk to US intelligence sources in Afghanistan and Iraq.

While the US criminal case against Assange was only revealed in 2019, his freedom has been restricted for a dozen years.

Assange took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012 and was granted political asylum after English courts ruled he should be extradited to Sweden as part of a rape investigation there. Scandinavian countries.

He was arrested by British police after the Ecuadorian government revoked his asylum status in 2019, then jailed for skipping bail when he first took refuge at the embassy.

Although Sweden ultimately dropped its sex crimes investigation due to the passage of time, Assange has remained in London's high-security Belmarsh prison while the extradition battle with the United States continues.

His wife said his mental and physical health had deteriorated behind bars.

He's fighting to survive and it's a daily battle, she said.

A judge in London initially blocked Assange's transfer to the United States in 2021, on the grounds that he risked suicide if held in harsh American prison conditions.

But the courts later cleared the way for the decision after US authorities assured him that he would not undergo the harsh treatment that his lawyers said would put his physical and mental health at risk.

The British government has authorized Assange's extradition in 2022.

Assange's lawyers raised nine grounds of appeal at a hearing in February, including the allegation that his prosecution is political.

The court accepted three of his arguments, issuing a tentative ruling in March that Assange could take his case to the Court of Appeal unless the United States guaranteed that he would not face the death penalty if he was extradited and would benefit from the same freedom of expression protections as a U.S. citizen. citizen.

The United States provided these assurances three weeks later, although its supporters are skeptical.

Stella Assange said the so-called assurances were dirty talk.

Kristinn Hrafnsson, editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks, said the justices asked whether Assange could rely on First Amendment protections.

This should be an easy yes or no question, Hrafnsson said. The answer was: He can seek to rely on the protections of the First Amendment. That's a no. So the only rational decision on Monday would be for the judges to speak out and say: This is not enough. Everything else is a legal scandal.

If Assange prevails, it would open the way to an appeal process that could prolong the case even further.

If an appeal is rejected, his legal team plans to seek intervention from the European Court of Human Rights. But his supporters fear Assange could potentially be transferred before the court in Strasbourg, France, stays his deportation.

Julian is just one decision away from being extradited, his wife said.

Assange, who hopes to appear in court on Monday, was encouraged by the work done by others in the political fight for his release, his wife said.

If he loses in court, he may still have another chance at freedom.

President Joe Biden said last month he was considering a request from Australia to drop the case and let Assange return to his home country.

Officials had no further details, but Stella Assange said it was a good sign and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the comment was encouraging.

