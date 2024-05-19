Qatar's emir faces arrest in UK after failing to appear in court over $6 billion debt





A member of the Qatari royal family faces arrest and jail in the UK after failing to appear in court to repay $6 billion in debt.

Sheikh Fahad Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Thani has been accused of owing huge amounts of money after a deal to build luxury resorts in Libya and Europe collapsed. The original $900 million debt has since swelled to $6 billion ($4.7 billion), thought to be the largest single debt owed by an individual in British legal history.

His creditors even turned to Sir Tony Blair to negotiate a settlement with Qatar's ruling Al Thani family, but when that failed they went to the High Court in Manchester to try to get their money back. They claim the sheikh has refused to participate in British court proceedings and on Thursday a judge issued an arrest warrant for him.

The incident is likely to cause serious embarrassment to the Qatari royal family and risks diplomatic conflict with Britain. Al Thani, 64, is the cousin of Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani (also known as HBJ). He was a former prime minister and was considered one of the most powerful men in the region.

The complex dispute revolves around a $900 million bond that Fast International Trading Group, a company owned by al-Thani, received from the Swifthold Foundation in 2009. The money was supposed to finance the development of two potentially lucrative resorts in Libya, according to legal documents. One of the projects, known as Green City, is to build a resort with luxury hotels, a golf course and even a cruise ship terminal on Libya's Mediterranean coast, following a plan drawn up when Colonel Muammar Gaddafi was trying to attract Western investment. It was. The overthrow of Gaddafi in 2011 halted the Green City plan.

Refusal to participate

Swifthold's attorney, Boies Schiller Flexner, argued in a court filing that the al-Thanis company had failed to meet any of its obligations, and a year later in 2010, he began legal proceedings to recover the money. Legal documents say Mr Al Thani has never taken part in any UK proceedings, adding that he has refused to take part in any such proceedings for more than 13 years.

Al Thani, who is believed to have made his home in London, lived in the UK but later returned to Qatar.

Swifthold brought in Delta Capital Partners, a US-based advisory firm specializing in asset recovery and litigation finance, to help it recover its funds. In 2018, KC's Judge Eyre ruled that $5.92 billion in debt remained outstanding after interest. A local court ordered Al Thani and Fast Trading to comply with the High Court ruling in 2019, but Qatar's Court of Appeal rejected the claim in 2021, dealing a major blow to Swifthold and Delta.

Delta Air Lines has now begun distributing photos of Al Thani so that they can be apprehended as quickly as possible if he attempts to return to the UK.

Recalling the British court ruling, a spokesman for Sir Tony said the former prime minister had been approached by a US law firm to resolve the case involving targeted Qatari nationals, but had decided there was nothing he could do.

It is understood Sir Tony agreed to help and would have received a fee once the case was resolved.

Negotiations failed and lawyers for Anglo-Spanish investment company Swifthold returned to the High Court in Manchester to enforce the injunction in a 14-year legal battle.

At a hearing last week, Judge Byrd concluded that Al Thani had no intention of appearing in a British court and issued a warrant for his arrest. A warrant can now be issued to summon the judgment debtor. [al-Thani] He said a decision could be made about next steps before the judge.

Judge Bird added: He said it was clear the defendant would not come. It's as plain as a pole.

At a hearing in Manchester last month, Judge Byrd found Al Thani in contempt of court and warned him he risked jail if he failed to appear at a hearing last week.

He left us dry and dry

Christopher DeLise, CEO of Deltas, said: Delta Capital Partners has an extensive network of investigators, private intelligence firms and operators that we work with, and we are distributing photos of Sheikh Fahad Al Tanis through this network so that he may be Guaranteed if you set foot in the UK. We can find him and arrest him as soon as possible. All of this could have been avoided if Sheikh Fahad did the right thing and cooperated with the court.

Mr. DeLise added: This person comes from a very wealthy background. We've been following him for years. We reached a settlement with him and he thought he was getting something from his lawyer. But he left London and has left us indifferent ever since.

At a court hearing in Manchester on Thursday, Michael Smyth, barrister for Boies Schiller Flexner, told the court how the documents had been delivered via email, post and recorded courier to the address of Al Thanis's company. The lawyers said they no longer represent the Crown. Mailbox connected to Fast International.

In his ruling, the judge said he was entirely satisfied that lawyers representing Swifthold had repeatedly served legal documents on al-Thani, his lawyers and his company, Fast International, in a variety of ways.

He was also pleased that Al Thani was not present, despite an Arabic interpreter being present at the hearing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/05/19/qatar-royal-face-uk-arrest-failing-turn-up-court-6bn-debt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos