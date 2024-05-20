US troops, equipment to leave Niger by mid-September, Pentagon saysExBulletin





Supporters of Niger's ruling junta gather for a protest in Niamey, Niger, August 3, 2023.

switch captionSam Mednick/AP

Sam Mednick/AP

WASHINGTON American troops ordered to leave Niger by the junta in power in the West African country will complete their withdrawal by mid-September, the Pentagon and Nigerien defense officials announced on Sunday.

This schedule is the result of four days of negotiations between defense officials from the two countries in the capital Niamey, according to a joint press release.

Niger's decision to expel U.S. forces dealt a blow to U.S. military operations in the Sahel, a vast region south of the Sahara Desert where groups linked to Al-Qaida and the Islamic State group operate.

U.S. troops and some equipment have already begun leaving the country, a senior military official and a senior defense official briefed reporters in a phone call Sunday. The plan is to remove any lethal, dangerous or classified equipment before the last U.S. troops leave, but items deemed too expensive to airlift could be left for use by the Nigerien military, the officials said.

The United States will also leave behind infrastructure it has built over the years to support the roughly 1,000 troops based there to carry out counterterrorism missions, the officials said. Fewer than 1,000 U.S. troops remain in Niger, most at an air base near Agadez, about 920 kilometers from the capital.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive details of the withdrawal.

Officials have called Niger an “anchor” in U.S. counterterrorism efforts over the past decade, and they are still exploring options to fill that gap. Officials said they hope to continue working with Niger's military in the fight against terrorism in the future, even though U.S. troops are not based on the ground there.

The breakdown in military cooperation follows last July's ouster of the country's democratically elected president by mutinous soldiers. A few months later, the ruling junta asked French forces to leave and turned to the Russian mercenary group Wagner for security assistance.

The officials said they had no indication that the Wagner Group might end up increasing its influence over the Nigerien military in the absence of U.S. personnel.

In October, Washington officially called the military takeover a coup, triggering U.S. laws limiting the military support and aid it can provide to Niger.

Until recently, Washington considered Niger a key partner and ally in a region swept by coups in recent years, investing millions of dollars in the Agadez base, key to US counterterrorism operations in the Sahel. The United States has also invested hundreds of millions of dollars in training Niger's military since it began operations there in 2013.

The Pentagon also said the United States would move most of the more than 100 forces it has deployed to neighboring Chad for now. But negotiations should resume next month on the revision of an agreement authorizing the deployment of American troops in Chad.

