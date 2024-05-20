US reaches deal with Niger to withdraw military forces by September 15





CNN-

The United States has reached an agreement with Niger to withdraw its military forces from the African country by September 15, according to the US Department of Defense and the Nigerien Ministry of National Defense.

The newly agreed deadline gives the United States four months to withdraw fewer than 1,000 troops remaining in the country, along with their equipment, which includes MQ-9 Reaper drones and other assets.

But even as the deadline approaches, U.S. officials see the potential for a relationship with Niger. They want to maintain a relationship with us, a senior defense official said, and that relationship is certainly influenced by the journey we have had with them.

Niger's military government announced in March that it had ended an agreement with the United States allowing military and civilian Defense Ministry personnel to operate in the country.

The U.S. delegation met with Niger's ruling military junta last week to try to reach an agreement that would allow the safe withdrawal of U.S. forces and authorization of military flights. Flight authorizations have been a sticking point in the sensitive negotiations needed to withdraw U.S. forces. So far, U.S. troops who have left Niger have taken commercial flights, including as recently as last week, according to U.S. officials. The remaining troops on the ground are tasked with withdrawing U.S. personnel and equipment still in Niger.

The Ministry of Defense has worked with the Nigerian military for over a decade, focusing its efforts on countering terrorism in West Africa. The United States previously operated from two bases, Agadez and Niamey, which allowed the Pentagon to carry out surveillance and reconnaissance missions with drones. Now US forces are limited to the base in the capital Niamey, where Russian forces have already begun operating.

Niger has truly been an anchor for our counterterrorism efforts for a decade, said the defense official, who said discussions on future cooperation were ongoing.

But the question of what this coordination will look like remains open, especially since the United States has already begun to withdraw part of the 1,100 military personnel operating in the country. Defense officials have painted an optimistic picture of a possible future relationship with Niger, given that military juntas demand that the United States withdraw its forces from the country.

The Nigerien army does not see this as the end of relations, a senior military official said. The top defense official and senior military official briefed reporters Sunday afternoon, following a series of meetings between U.S. and Nigerien officials about the withdrawal.

The U.S. delegation was led by Chris Meier, assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low-intensity conflict. The Nigerien delegation was led by Colonel-Maj. Mamane Sani Kiaou, the Chief of Staff of the Nigerian Army.

The two delegations confirmed the guarantees of protection and security of American forces during their withdrawal. The delegations also established procedures to facilitate the entry and exit of U.S. personnel, including overflight and landing permissions for military flights, the joint statement said.

The United States is still evaluating what type of military equipment will remain in Niger. Obviously, sensitive equipment, lethal equipment, dangerous equipment, those sorts of things will be removed, the defense official said.

Much of what the United States plans to leave behind won't be very mobile, the official said, describing it as housing equipment and other types of survival supplies.

While Russian forces operate on the same base from which U.S. forces are withdrawing, U.S. officials have said they consider it unlikely that U.S. equipment would fall into Russian hands.

“We had a strong feeling during the conversations that they have no intention of sharing the material left behind with other parties that may be here or in the future,” the defense official said. . At least for the moment.

The United States and Niger said in their joint statement that they would continue to work together on areas of common interest.

The United States and Niger are committed to continuing a diplomatic dialogue to define the future of their bilateral relations, the statement said.

This story has been updated with additional information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/19/politics/us-niger-troop-withdrawal-agreement/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos