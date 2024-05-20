Scary: Public school textbooks latest target as US book bans intensify | Texas





The wave of book bans sweeping across the United States, generally reserved for works of fiction deemed controversial, has affected textbooks used in public schools, marking the next step in the Republicans' war on education.

The board of trustees of the Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District in Houston voted 6-1 earlier this month to remove some chapters from science textbooks, including those on vaccines, human growth, diversity and climate change.

The motion to remove the chapters was made by board vice president Natalie Blasingame and supported almost unanimously.

Blasingame, who has served on the board since 2021, did not give a specific explanation for the decision, but said the subjects go beyond what the state requires to teach and create a perception that humans are bad.

Last year, the Republican-controlled state board approved textbooks for school science curricula, rejecting several climate books, making censorship of those textbooks by local school districts even more restrictive.

Education experts say the move could have far-reaching consequences, prompting similar decisions to omit information in other subjects and in public school districts across the country.

The school board's decision drew anger from parents and local education groups.

Brian Henry, a local parent and founder of the nonpartisan group Cypress Families for Public Schools, said he was concerned about the precedent set by the decision.

Will local school board administrators simply be able to remove chapters on civil rights because they just mentioned the history of same-sex marriage? Henry, 37, said. It is truly alarming to see what this could mean in terms of ideological influence and control over what is taught in schools.

Henry describes Cypress, a sprawling Houston suburb of nearly 200,000 residents, as an increasingly diverse community with a strong minority of political extremists.

Many Cy-Fair area Republicans, who are very conservative but supportive of public education, now have to deal with the fact that [the] The governor and state officials are really not pro-education, he said. And so people have a hard time reconciling that, because they don't want to vote for Democrats.

Henry added that this level of surveillance, micromanagement and interference is frightening.

The Texas Freedom to Read Project, an organization that fights book banning, quickly condemned the move.

Banning entire chapters of textbooks and hiding that information from students is not only unconstitutional, but it also deprives them of access to real ideas that exist in this world, said Laney Hawes, co-founder of the group.

Access to a wide range of diverse information is what prepares students to successfully navigate this world. When we ban books and limit students' ability to access ideas, we close the doors to their futures.

Kasey Meehan of PEN America, the national nonprofit organization committed to free speech, said school board members, who are often publicly elected and don't necessarily have basic training, have increasingly a disproportionate influence on the education provided to students.

A narrow ideological viewpoint is reshaping the education of students in our public school system, Meehan told the Guardian. I think we're seeing a really targeted campaign to burden and sow confusion and chaos within our public school system in a way that is beginning to strain and dismantle it.

PEN America found 3,362 cases of individual books banned in K12 public schools for the 2022-23 school year, a 33% increase from last year, with Florida and Texas leading the way. These books primarily include novels with themes related to race or sexuality, not core academic material.

Meehan said textbook censorship is a further escalation of this movement.

Texas is no stranger to book bans or censorship of other educational fields or materials. The idea of ​​writing state-approved textbook chapters is almost unprecedented. It's so weird, Meehan said.

Banning the books has become a central part of the agendas of well-funded far-right politicians, who are trying to gain a greater presence on school boards across the United States.

I almost worry about a disturbing trend where far-right Republican candidates are replacing moderate Republicans on school boards, not because citizens think they are better suited for the job, but because billionaires right-wing and Pacs are starting to pour money into these local elections, said David DeMatthews, an education professor at the University of Texas at Austin who previously worked as a public school teacher and district administrator.

The scary truth in Texas is that even local school boards in small and mid-sized districts now receive outside funding to shape local decisions. This undermines our democracy.

DeMatthews said the best way to combat book bans and censorship is to educate voters about what's happening. Republican or Democrat, liberal or conservative, no Texan wants to see their local elections bought by billionaires or PACS.

He added: I also think that more parents and citizens should talk to students and teachers, visit schools, and they will quickly realize that much of the concern about the content of books is fabricated. Texas schools do not teach problematic content or curriculum, but it is sometimes suggested on cable news and social media.

The school district did not respond to a request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/may/19/us-public-schools-texas-book-bans The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos