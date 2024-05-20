Early Memorial Day forecast shows these U.S. regions likely to have good weather





The Northeast could have the best forecast for Memorial Day weekend, while the American Heartland will face more rain. Here's a first look at the holiday weekend forecast.

It's time to start checking the forecast for your Memorial Day weekend plans and the FOX Forecast Center has good news for the majority of the United States, including most of the Eastern and Western UNITED STATES.

Forecasts for the unofficial start of summer are especially important for the 43.8 million Americans AAA expects to travel 50 miles or more from home.

Here's a first look at the Memorial Day 2024 forecast by region.

The Memorial Day weather outlook. (FOX Weather) The Northeast Could Be the Big Weather Winner for Memorial Day Weekend

With little to no rain expected and mild temperatures, the Northeast could be the big winner in Memorial Day weekend outdoor plans.

New York appears to be on the cooler side of the city's recent Memorial Days, with temperatures forecast in the upper 60s and lower 70s throughout the weekend.

New York City has passed Memorial Day.

(FOX Weather)

The southeast remains warm and generally dry

Warm temperatures in the Southeast are expected to remain steady, making it a good idea to include the beach or pool in your holiday weekend plans.

The current warm weather in Florida and Georgia will continue into next weekend.

More 90-degree days are forecast for Miami and Jacksonville. Meanwhile, Atlanta will be in the mid to upper 80s for the weekend.

Memorial Day weekend forecast from the FOX Forecast Center.

(FOX Weather)

The central United States could face stormy weather again

Develop a backup plan for your outdoor grilling as April and May storms continue to grip America's heartland.

Ahead of next weekend, the central United States is bracing for another possible derecho, which could bring extreme wind gusts and baseball-sized hail. The multi-day threat continues from the Plains into the Midwest at least through Tuesday.

A push of cooler air will maintain spring temperatures through the end of the work week, and there will be a chance of rain.

HOUSTON SUBWAY SHOCKED BY 100 MPH DERECHO THAT LEFT 7 DEAD AND MORE THAN 1 MILLION WITHOUT POWER

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a weather model favoring more severe storms, which have brought tornadoes, giant hail and more destructive weather to parts of the central United States.

The main cities likely to experience thunderstorms on May 25 are Denver, St. Louis and Chicago.

Chicago Memorial Day severe weather.

Past Memorial Day weekends in Chicago have seen extreme weather, including temperatures reaching 95 degrees in 2018 and 2012. This year is expected to be milder with temperatures in the 70s.

Sweet Memorial Day in the West

For the holiday weekend, western states are more likely to experience spring-like temperatures rather than summer-like ones. Fortunately, rain or snow is unlikely in the area.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Those in Southern California and New Mexico could have a nice weekend.

Stay with FOX Weather for forecast updates ahead of the holiday weekend. Add your plans to the Events tab in the FOX Weather app to receive forecast alerts.

