Mainland China launches anti-dumping investigation into chemical imports from the EU and US, with Japan and Taiwan also targeted.





The launch of the investigation also came less than 24 hours after a warning from Yuyuan Tantian, a Chinese social media channel affiliated with state broadcaster CCTV, that Beijing had enough countermeasures to combat EU investigations against Chinese industry and was ready to retaliate if the bloc continues to take such measures.

Polyformaldehyde copolymer, or POM copolymer, is a thermoplastic with a wide range of uses, from automotive parts, electronic devices and industrial machinery to sports and medical equipment, pipe fittings and construction materials. It is also capable of partially replacing metals like copper, zinc, tin and lead.

The investigation is expected to be completed within a year, but could be extended by six months in special circumstances, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement announcing the decision on Sunday.

The investigation follows a joint request from six mainland Chinese producers submitted last month, according to the ministry.

A copy of the request was attached to the ministry's statement. It showed producers claiming that POM copolymers imported from the four sources involved obvious dumping in the mainland China market and caused substantial injury to the local industry.

A prompt and effective anti-dumping investigation and corresponding anti-dumping measures would help restore order to market competition that has been distorted and thus protect the security of mainland China's industry and economy, the request said.

The European Commission on Thursday launched an anti-dumping investigation into flat iron or steel products clad or coated with tin from China, in the latest escalation of trade tensions despite recent measures aimed at stabilizing relations, including Chinese President Xi Jinping's European tour earlier. this month.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden proposed new, higher tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, advanced batteries, solar cells, steel, aluminum and medical equipment, extending the era's trade war Trump between rival powers.

01:52

US proposes new round of tariffs on China in latest escalation of trade war

US proposes new round of tariffs on China in latest escalation of trade war

The White House decision raises the prospect of similar measures from Brussels, which has launched a series of investigations into alleged Chinese subsidies to sectors such as electric cars and green energy, suspected of under rate European companies.

This came just two months after a Chinese train maker withdrew from a public tender in Bulgaria following the launch of a similar EU investigation.

Yuyuan Tantian, in his Saturday message signaling China's willingness to use its vast toolbox against EU anti-subsidy investigations, said: [We] I learned that the Chinese side has sufficient countermeasures. If Europe continues to act, the Chinese side will most likely have to take a series of measures to retaliate.

Although it did not specify its sources or what these countermeasures might be, the message indicated that the European wine, dairy and aeronautics sectors were potential targets.

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce to the European Union called the warning important.

We urge the EU to refrain from implementing discriminatory measures in subsidy-related investigations and ensure that Chinese companies benefit from a fair business environment, she said in a statement on Saturday.

The announcement of the polymer investigation also comes on the eve of the inaugural speech of Taiwanese President-elect William Lai Ching-te, described as a troublemaker by Beijing.

The inauguration of Lai, of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, will be closely watched by Beijing and Washington for clues about the future direction of relations across the Taiwan Strait.

Beijing views Taiwan as a part of China that can be reunified by force if necessary. Most countries, including the United States, do not recognize Taiwan as an independent state, but Washington opposes any attempt to take the self-governing island by force and vows to arm it.

Once again, Japan's efforts to forge closer security ties with the United States have drawn censure from China for its pursuit of a NATO-style bloc in the Asia-Pacific region.

The copolymer is one of at least three grades of polyformaldehyde (POM) imported by China. Imports accounted for nearly 45% of the country's POM needs in 2022, according to data from Beijing-based research firm huaon.com.

The EU, Taiwan, Japan and the United States were respectively the third to sixth largest sources of Chinese POM imports in the first quarter of 2024, according to calculations based on Chinese customs data.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3263265/mainland-china-hits-eu-us-anti-dumping-probe-chemical-imports-japan-taiwan-also-targeted The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos