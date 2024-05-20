London court to rule on extradition of Julian Assange to USExBulletin





A London court could decide on Monday the fate of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange: will he be released or sent to the United States to face 18 charges under the Criminal Investigation Act spying ?

TAMARA KEITH, HOST:

At a hearing at the High Court in London on Monday, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will determine whether judges are satisfied with the US government's assurances about how he might be treated if tried in the United States . In 2010, Assange's organization released thousands of leaked documents on the US military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan. Supporters say it highlights U.S. abuses, but critics say it puts human sources of intelligence in grave danger. Assange faces 18 charges under the US Espionage Act. Journalist Willem Marx joins us now from London. Hello, Willem.

WILLEM MARX: Hello.

KEITH: So what can we expect from tomorrow's hearing?

MARX: Well, last March, just to give you a bit of context, the High Court here in London considered Assange's attempts to appeal his extradition from the United Kingdom to the United States, which Minister British Interior had already ordered. The United States wants to accuse him of these multiple acts of espionage and computer abuse. And last March, he was essentially seeking leave to appeal that extradition decision on nine different grounds, and the court at the time said he had, quote, “a real chance of success” in three distinct legal areas of his appeal.

Last March, the judges said they needed assurances from the US government on these three grounds of appeal once Assange entered the US justice system, namely that he would be able to avail himself of his First Amendment rights; he would be treated no differently from an American citizen; and he would not be sentenced to death. And so tomorrow we will know whether the judges are satisfied with the promises made since then by the American government and, indeed, by the British government. If they are not satisfied, then Assange will definitely be allowed to appeal. If they are satisfied with these promises, he may still have the opportunity to appeal, but this is not guaranteed and will instead rely on arguments presented by his lawyers tomorrow in court.

KEITH: And depending on their decision, what could happen next?

MARX: He might have grounds to appeal the British government's decision to extradite him, in which case, dare I say it, it would take longer. If the judges decide to allow him to be extradited to the United States, the only higher authority left to appeal would be the European Court of Human Rights. This would require Assange's team to file an appeal before this court and for this European court to intervene very quickly, essentially before the British Americans arrange for his military transport to the United States.

If he ends up in the United States, he will face these 18 charges. This represents approximately a possible sentence of 175 years. It's worth noting that few people really expect this to be his last sentence. And, of course, let's not forget that it is also possible that he will be acquitted in a US court.

KEITH: It's been a long and winding road. What do you know about how Assange handled all of this?

MARX: I mean, yes, it would be a 13-year legal struggle in the UK. It began with criminal allegations in Sweden. It now essentially ends in a fight over the differences between the American and British legal systems. He spent five years in a maximum security prison in south-east London after escaping bail, and this was linked to his seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy here in London.

His wife, Stella, who has played a central role in his campaign for freedom in recent years, said in a recent interview that she had no idea how it might play out. He could either be released, she thinks, or take a plane to the United States. It could happen in a few days. Remember, the US government has declared its release of classified information dangerous; it was reckless. But those close to him say he has really suffered enormous mental stress in recent years, and that obviously includes difficulty sleeping.

KEITH: This is journalist Willem Marx in London. Willem, thanks for joining us.

MARX: Thank you for inviting me.

