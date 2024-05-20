US Open 2024: Here's everyone in the field at Pinehurst (so far) | Golf News and Tour Information





Two male adults on the ground. There are still two left. After a thrilling finale at the PGA Championship, with Xander Schauffele winning the Wanamaker Trophy with a birdie on the 72nd hole to beat Bryson DeChambeau by one shot, next off the tee is the 2024 US Open.

The USGA is bringing its flagship event back to Pinehurst No. 2 in June, the fourth time the famous Donald Ross course has hosted the national championship. The first was 25 years ago, in 1999, when Payne Stewart won the US Open for the second time in his career. In 2005, Michael Campbell took victory and in 2014, Martin Kaymer dominated the field, winning by eight shots. Pinehurst has already been designated as the site for the 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047 US Open as well as several other USGA championships.

USGA officials proudly boast that the US Open is the most democratic championship in golf. Any professional or amateur with a handicap index of 0.4 can participate, 10,052 people did so this year. And around half of the places out of the 156 players are obtained via qualifying. The USGA just completed the last of its 109 18-hole local playoffs. All players progressing will then compete in the 36-hole final qualifiers which will take place across 13 venues, 10 in the United States, one in England, one in Canada and one in Japan.

The rest of the field earned their place in 23 fully exempt categories. To date, 83 golfers are officially in the field, led by defending champion Wyndham Clark and Tiger Woods, who accepted a special exemption to the event earlier this month. Over the coming weeks, more exempt places will be filled. Any player in the top 60 of the Official World Golf Ranking as of June 11 and who is not already qualified can participate. On May 27, the NCAA men's individual DI champion makes his debut.

Here is the list of everyone who has qualified so far to compete at Pinehurst. We will continue to update this list as more fully exempt categories are populated.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 21 years old

Wyndham Clark, 1, 2, 11, 21

Santiago De la Fuente (a), 20

Matt Fitzpatrick, 1, 11, 21

Tommy Fleetwood, 2, 11, 21 years old

Viktor Hovland, 11, 12, 21 years old

Christo Lamprecht (a), 17 years old

Rory McIlroy, 2, 11, 12, 21 years old

Collin Morikawa, 7, 8, 11, 21 years old

Jon Rahm, 1, 2, 6, 11, 21 years old

Xander Schauffele, 2, 7, 11, 21 years old

Scottie Scheffler, 2, 6, 9, 11, 12, 21 years old

F-1. Winners of the US Open Championship in the last 10 years (2014-23)

F-2. From the 2023 US Open Championship, the top 10 scorers and everyone tied for 10th place

F-3. Winner of the US Senior Open Championship 2023

F-4. Winner of the 2023 American Amateur Championship

F-5. Winners of the 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Mid-Amateur Championships, and 2023 U.S. Amateur Finalist (must be amateur)

F-6. Masters tournament winners from 2020 to 2024

F-7. PGA of America Championship winners from 2019 to 2024

F-8. Open Championship winners from 2019-23

F-9. Players Championship winners from 2022 to 2024

F-10. Winner of the 2023 BMW PGA European Championship

F-11. Players qualified and eligible for the 2023 end-of-season circuit championship

F-12. Multiple winners of PGA Tour events that award full points for the FedEx Cup, from the conclusion of the 2023 US Open through the start of the 2024 US Open:

F-13. Top 5 players in the 2024 FedExCup Rankings as of May 20, 2024 who are not otherwise exempt

F-14. The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season points leader using the combined points earned in the official Korn Ferry Tour regular season points standings and points earned in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

F-15. The top two players in the final Race to Dubai 2023 rankings who would not otherwise be exempt as of May 20, 2024.

F 16. The top player in the Race to Dubai 2024 rankings as of May 20, 2024 who is not otherwise exempt

F-17. Winner of the 2023 Amateur Championship run by The R&A (must be amateur)

F-18. 2023 Mark H. McCormack Medal Winner (Men's World Amateur Golf Ranking; must be amateur)

F-19. Winner of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Individual Golf Championship (must be amateur)

F-20. Winner of the 2024 Latin American Amateur Championship (must be amateur)

F-21. Based on the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 points are first and tied as of May 20, 2024. Players must select a qualifying site at the time of registration.

F-22. According to the current Official World Golf Ranking, the top 60 points in the lead and tied as of June 10, 2024 (if not previously exempt).

F-23. Special exemptions selected by the USGA.

