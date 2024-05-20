Inflation expected to slow in UK compared to Eurozone or US





Britain is expected to see slower inflation than the euro zone and the United States for the first time in more than two years, as falling energy prices for consumers lower headline price growth in the UK.

Annual growth in consumer prices in April is expected to fall to 2.1% when official figures are released on Wednesday, close to the Bank of England's 2% target, according to forecasts polled by Reuters. This figure would be sharply lower than the 3.2% figure in March.

Economists said the decline was largely the result of a 12% reduction in regulatory limits on household energy bills last month, driven by lower wholesale gasoline prices.

If forecasts are correct, April will be the second month in a row that UK inflation has been lower than US consumer prices and the first time since March 2022 that it has been lower than inflation in the US and the eurozone.

The Office for National Statistics figures will further fuel debate among BoE policymakers over when to cut interest rates from a 16-year high of 5.25%. Some officials pushed for cuts as soon as the June meeting ended, but financial markets expect the first cuts in August.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said the international trend of the past two years was likely to be reversed as inflation in the UK was lower than in the US and the eurozone. These inflation forecasts support our view that the Bank will cut interest rates before the United States. [Federal Reserve] Maybe it'll be in June, but if not, it'll be in August.

Low inflation will give Chancellor Rishi Sunak a boost after data this month showed the UK economy rebounded from the recession in the first quarter to grow 0.6%, the fastest in two years.

But despite the slowdown in price growth, Labour's consistent 20-point approval rating over the Conservatives has yet to diminish. Overall consumer prices in the UK are still up 22% since March 2021.

Inflation is 2.4% in the Eurozone and 3.4% in the US. Consensus Economics, which averages leading economists, said forecasters expect inflation in the UK to remain lower than in the US for the rest of the year as the resilient US economy threatens inflation and the Federal Reserve's first interest rate cut is delayed. He said he expected it. Economists expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to push for an initial interest rate cut in June.

Inflation and labor market data will be factors influencing the BoE's interest rate decision. The central bank wants inflation to remain consistently at 2% rather than temporarily reaching its target.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said after the bank's monetary policy committee meeting in May that the most important question was whether higher wages would be passed on to consumers, adding that the latest data showed this was unlikely to be the case.

