China sanctions Boeing, two US defense contractors for arms sales to Taiwan





BEIJING (AP) China's Commerce Ministry announced sanctions Monday against Boeing and two other defense companies over arms sales to Taiwan, the day of Taiwan's presidential inauguration.

The move is the latest in a series of sanctions announced by Beijing in recent years against defense companies for their arms sales to Taiwan, a self-governing island that China considers part of its own territory.

China's Ministry of Commerce has placed Boeing's defense, space and security unit, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and General Dynamics Land Systems, on what is known as a list of unreliable entities, banning their investments in China, in addition to banning senior executives from traveling for the period. businesses.

Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's new president, has pledged to strengthen Taiwan's security by importing advanced fighters and other technologies and strengthening its national defense industry.

In April, China froze the assets of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and General Dynamics Land Systems held in China.

Company filings show that General Dynamics operates a half-dozen Gulfstream and jet aviation services operations in China, which remains heavily dependent on foreign aerospace technology even as it attempts to establish its own presence in the field.

The company also helps manufacture the Abrams tank, purchased by Taiwan to replace obsolete armor intended to deter or resist a Chinese invasion.

General Atomics produces the Predator and Reaper drones used by the U.S. military, although it is unclear what weapons the company sells to Taiwan, if any.

In 2022, China announced sanctions against Ted Colbert, Chairman and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space and Security. after the company won a $355 million contract to supply Harpoon missiles to Taiwan.

Taiwan faces increasing military harassment from the Chinese People's Liberation Army, which regularly flies fighter jets and sails warships near the island.

The likely impact of Beijing's sanctions on companies such as Boeing is unclear. The United States bans most sales of weapons-related technology to China, but some military contractors also have civilian operations in aerospace and other sectors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/china-sanctions-boeing-general-atomics-general-dynamics-2e02f31b14756add8f11071bae14d509 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos