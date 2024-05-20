Thunderstorms set to hit Britain in just hours, putting an end to 20C heatwaves





Just days after temperatures in the UK stayed steady at 20C for the first time this year, the country is headed for stormy and wet weather, forecasters have warned.

Much of England and Wales enjoyed summer temperatures on Sunday, but data from the Met Office and MetDesk points to a positive week in comparison.

Met Office maps show most of the country will see temperatures in the mid to high teens as the week continues. But rain moving inland from the continent and the Atlantic Ocean is caused by dark skies and muggy weather.

As the week continues, there are no real temperature hotspots in the UK. In general, London and parts of the south can expect highs of 19C, while northern Scotland can expect cooler temperatures of around 12-14C, but most of the country will see temperatures around 14-17C at the weekend.

The Korea Meteorological Administration warned that thunderstorms will occur this week as well.

WXCharts/PA

Most Britons can expect dry weather on Monday and Tuesday, but eastern showers are set to pass from Lincolnshire through the North East and into Scotland on Tuesday evening.

The rain is part of a larger current sweeping across northern Europe. It should mostly clear the east coast of England to the south, but is expected to move inland throughout Wednesday, hitting most of Scotland.

In the far north, rain coming from Europe will be swept across the Atlantic and into the eastern North Sea on Thursday by fast-moving westerly showers, with clearer skies expected over the highlands and islands.

Data from MetDesk shows that while a dry Friday is expected, another wave of easterly rain will trickle in this weekend as temperatures remain in the low teens across the UK and Ireland.

More information about heat and storms:

This week will start off dry, but as the day progresses, rain is set to hit Scotland from the east and west.

Meteorological Administration

The Met Office's forecast for Tuesday said: “More clouds will be visible through Tuesday, but there will still be plenty of sunny spells.”

“The showers will probably be more widespread, some of them heavy and possibly accompanied by thunderstorms.”

Here's the forecaster's outlook for this weekend: “Low pressure could bring heavy rain from the southeast on Wednesday and push northwards on Thursday.”

“It's going to be drier and brighter on Friday. Overall, it's cooler than it has been in recent days.”

The weather map for Tuesday night shows there is a chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the Midlands.

WX chart

The forecast comes as there are currently 27 flood warnings in place across southern England, with the Environment Agency warning that travel is likely to be disrupted for the next five days.

The Met Office's long-term forecast, which covers the period until June 2, says: “It's likely to be an unsettled start with some showers in the west and longer spells of rain in the northeast. Of course, there will still be some settled weather in between.”

“Rain is likely to fall from the west over the bank holiday weekend, weakening as it moves eastwards to gradual showers.

“The new week is likely to see more stability for most people, but rain could threaten the North West, with some southern or eastern areas likely to see occasional showers later in the period, but with some sunshine in between. “Temperatures will likely be slightly above average in the Southwest, but there will likely be some spatial variation.”

