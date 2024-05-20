



Professor Nicola Spence, England's chief plant health officer, today (Monday May 20) urged British beekeepers and the public to be increasingly alert to the presence of Asian hornets and to report any sightings as we enter the peak summer season. I did.

Asian hornets are smaller than our native wasps and pose no greater risk to human health than our native wasps and wasps. However, they pose a risk to bees and insect pollinators.

Asian hornets are unique and can be identified by their very dark body, broad orange stripe on the fourth abdominal segment, and yellow leg tips. All sightings can be made through the Asian Hornet Watch app.

The warning comes after a record number of Asian hornets were discovered in the UK in 2023. Animal and Plant Health's National Bee Unit attended every credible sighting and located and destroyed 72 nests in 56 locations, with most of the nests found in Kent. The National Bee Unit is prepared to respond quickly and effectively to any sightings that may occur in the future.

The National Bee Unit continues to take action to eradicate Asian hornets from the UK, and this spring began trapping areas where there is an increased risk that Asian hornet queens may overwinter. The traps, which are equipped with a means of escape for non-target invertebrates, have been set up at locations across Kent, East Sussex, Devon and North Yorkshire.

Asian hornets are not yet established in the UK. Early trapping is a key part of surveillance for invasive species and fundamental to eradication efforts.

Professor Nicola Spence, Defras chief plant and bee health officer, said:

By being alerted as early as possible to possible sightings, the public can help take quick and effective action to eradicate the threat of Asian hornets.

Asian hornets do not pose a greater risk to human health than other wasps or hornets, but they can damage bee colonies and harm other pollinators.

Continue to be on the lookout for Asian hornets and if you think you've spotted one, report your sighting via the Asian Hornet app or online.

If you suspect you have seen an Asian hornet, you should report it using the iPhone and Android app Asian Hornet Watch or by using our online reporting form. Or email [email protected]. Please attach a photo if you can safely obtain it.

Identification guides and further information are available and if you keep bees you should keep up to date with the situation on the gov.uk sightings page and BeeBase.

It is important to be careful not to approach or disturb the nest. Asian hornets are generally not aggressive toward people, except when they perceive a threat to their nest.

The announcement marks the launch of the Chelsea Flower Show, where Defra and APHA are hosting an interactive exhibition highlighting the spread of Asian hornets and their risks to bees and wild pollinators, with the aim of raising awareness of Asian hornets among gardeners and gardeners. matches . industry.

More information: The Great Britain Non-native Species Secretariat is a joint venture between Defra, the Scottish Government and the Welsh Government to tackle the threat of invasive species. More details can be found on their website. For more information on the occurrence of Asian hornets, see the BeeBase guide or the non-native species identification guide. Photos of Asian hornets can be viewed on the DefrasFlickr account. The Asian hornet (Vespa velutina) should not be confused with the Asian giant hornet (Vespa mandarinia) found in North America.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/chief-plant-health-officer-urges-increased-asian-hornet-vigilance

