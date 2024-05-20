



Mohammad Javad Zarif, former Iranian foreign minister, blamed US sanctions on aviation parts for the crash of a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi.

In an interview on state television, he said sanctions were undermining Iran's access to modern aviation facilities, implicating the United States in Sunday's helicopter crash in northwest Iran. Iran, killing Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

“One of the culprits of yesterday's tragedy is the United States, due to its sanctions which prevent Iran from obtaining essential parts for aviation,” Zarif said in the interview .

His statement comes amid ongoing geopolitical tension, where Iran is increasingly aligning itself with Russia and China, raising questions about its continued reliance on outdated US helicopters like the Bell 212.

The Bell 212, a civilian adaptation of the Vietnam War-era UH-1N “Twin Huey,” crashed in heavy fog while crossing mountainous terrain. Developed in the late 1960s for the Canadian Army and introduced in 1971, this model was designed to provide improved load capacity thanks to its twin-turboshaft engines.

However, despite sanctions, Iran continues to manufacture and supply its own armed forces and proxies in the region, besides Russia, with advanced missiles and drones. Armed groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and Iran's Quds Force have high-tech, long-range weapons.

