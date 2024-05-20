A UK interest rate cut is possible this summer, the Bank of England's deputy said. interest rate





The outgoing Deputy Governor of the Bank of England said on Monday that UK interest rates could be cut this summer, adding to expectations that the first cuts in borrowing costs could come as early as next month.

Ben Broadbent, the bank's deputy governor for monetary policy, said borrowing costs could be lower over the summer in response to a sharp drop in inflation if the economy develops as expected.

Broadbent said key drivers of inflation, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, have disappeared over the past two years and the bank is checking whether the longer-term domestic impact on prices will also be reduced before making its first rate cut. .

He said the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) should assess how the secondary effects on domestic prices and wages would change the course of inflation over the next two years.

Analysts are divided on the likelihood of a rebound in inflation later this year, which could force the bank to halt its plans to cut interest rates.

Consulting firm Capital Economics forecast inflation will fall below the central bank's 2% target when April figures are released on Wednesday, and below 1% before the end of the year.

This supports our forecast that the bank will cut interest rates from the current 5.25% to 3% next year, rather than 3.75% as investors had expected, the consultancy said.

Other analysts expect inflation to rebound above 3% before the end of the year as persistently high services inflation and wage growth in the financial and business services industries remain high, pushing prices higher.

Broadbent said: There are varying views across the Committee on this point. This is entirely understandable, given that incidents like this have been rare in the past and there is uncertainty about the future.

Whatever the individual members' priors, the MPC will continue to learn from the incoming data, with the forecast predicting that policy will have to become less restrictive at some point if the situation continues to evolve, which could result in a possible bank rate cut at some point. summer.

Earlier this month the MPC voted 7-2 to keep interest rates at their current 16-year high of 5.25%, with Broadbent one of seven members who chose no change.

Currently, financial markets show that there is a 57% chance that interest rates will be cut to 5% at the bank's next meeting in June, and that the cut by August will almost certainly be reflected.

Michael Saunders, a former MPC member who left in 2022, said the bank was likely to start cutting interest rates in the summer and sooner than the US Federal Reserve.

Saunders, now chief economic adviser at Oxford Economics, said: “I expect the BoE monetary policy committee to cut rates soon, with a balanced choice between June and August, with the first cut likely to be 75 basis points lower. “I expect that,” he said. Year-end. This is slightly earlier than our forecast for US easing, with the first cut expected in September and a 50bp cut in interest rates by the end of the year.

