What President Raisi's death means for Iran's ties with the US and Israel





Israel's war against the Iran-backed Hamas group means the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi comes at a difficult time for the region, but is unlikely to change how the Islamic Republic treats Gaza or the West, geopolitical experts told Newsweek.

Iran declared five days of mourning after Raisi died Sunday in a helicopter crash while heading to the city of Tabriz after returning from the border with Azerbaijan. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan province, General Malek Rahmati, were among the passengers.

Raisi was the second most important figure in Iran, after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. There is speculation about the consequences of its disappearance, given Iran's support for Hamas, missile strikes against Israel and a top lawmaker's warning about Tehran's ability to build a nuclear weapon within a few days. days.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi participates in the 12th term parliamentary elections and the 6th term Assembly of Leadership Experts vote at a polling station in Tehran, Iran, March 1, 2024. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi participates in the vote 12th term parliamentary elections and 6th term Leadership Experts Assembly voting at a polling station in Tehran, Iran on March 1, 2024. The leader was killed in a helicopter crash on May 19, 2024. More Hossein Beris/Getty Images

“Raissi's sudden disappearance does not portend a radical change in the way Iran formulates and acts on its interests abroad,” said Ali Vaez, director of the Iran project at the International Crisis Group ( ICG), to Newsweek.

Under Iran's constitution, Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will take control and elections will be held within 50 days, but diplomatic friction could arise following Raisi's death.

Elected president in a closely controlled vote in 2021, Raisi had taken a tough stance in nuclear negotiations to secure relief from U.S. sanctions, in exchange for modest restrictions on Iran's increasingly advanced technology.

In 2018, former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from an international nuclear deal limiting Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. Since then, Tehran has gradually violated the nuclear limits of the agreement.

“It is the supreme leader who makes strategic foreign policy decisions, although they are informed by the opinions of other key stakeholders, including the president,” Vaez said. “It will be Raïssi’s successor who will carry out these decisions, in particular by taking the lead in delicate negotiations with the United States.”

Vaez added that because Iran's relations with its regional allies, such as Hamas, are managed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), these “will continue regardless of who is president.”

“Even the assassination of the mastermind of this network, General Qassem Soleimani, by President Trump in 2020 did not change this reality,” Vaez said, referring to the military leader assassinated on January 3, 2020.

Hamidreza Azizi, a researcher at the German think tank SWP Berlin, told Newsweek that Iran's foreign policy and its rigidity towards the United States will likely remain the same, given that decisions are made by the leader Supreme Court and the IRGC, not by the president.

“I don't expect any kind of disruption in this area as it relates to Iran's actual support for Hamas and its position on the ground,” Azizi said.

“What could change is that, since Iran has lost not only its president, but also its foreign minister, the diplomatic stance taken by Iran since the start of the Gaza war could actually be affected until the new president is elected and the cabinet is established.

Indirect talks between Tehran, Iran and the United States to revive a nuclear deal have stalled amid hopes of a resumption. However, Azizi said, “these things might stop for a while, at least until the new administration is installed.”

Javad Karimi-Ghodousi, a member of Iran's national security commission, sparked concern when he said in April that Tehran could enrich uranium to 90% purity “for nuclear warheads” in “half a year.” day or, say, a week.”

“The threats to build a nuclear weapon did not come from the administration but from different figures in the system or former officials, so that is not going to change either,” Azizi said. “Raissi is not the decisive person if Iran decides to build a nuclear weapon. a nuclear bomb.”

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/iran-raisi-death-us-israel-1902363 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos