How Britain's infected blood scandal affected the NHS





LONDON (AP) The final report on Britain's Infected Blood Investigation was released Monday, nearly six years after it began investigating how tens of thousands of people became infected with HIV or hepatitis from contaminated blood and blood product transfusions in the 1970s and 1980s. was announced in

The scandal is widely seen as the deadliest to plague Britain's state-run National Health Service since its creation in 1948, with around 3,000 people believed to have died as a result of contracting HIV and hepatitis.

The report criticized medical professionals, civil servants, and politicians, but as time passed, many people had already died. It is also set to pave the way for a huge compensation bill that the UK government will be pressured to pay quickly.

Jason Evans, founder of the Factor 8 Infected Blood campaign group, poses for a photo after being interviewed by the PA news agency in Coventry, England, Friday March 15, 2024. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

The scale of the scandal might have remained hidden forever had it not been for the tireless campaigners of many who have seen loved ones die too young.

Jason Evans, who was 4 years old when his father died in 1993 at the age of 31 after contracting HIV and hepatitis from infected plasma products, said the whole scandal has enveloped my entire life.

“My father took a lot of home videos when he knew he was dying,” he said, adding that as he grew up, he watched them and played them over and over again because they were all he had.

Evans played a key role in then-prime minister Theresa May's decision to launch an inquiry in 2017. He said he just couldn't let this go. His hope is that he and countless others can on Monday.

Here's a look at what the scandal is and what impact the report could have.

What is the Infected Blood Scandal?

Infected Blood campaigners gather in Parliament Square ahead of the publication of the final report into the London scandal on Sunday 19 May 2024. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

In the 1970s and 1980s, thousands of people who needed blood transfusions, for example after childbirth or surgery, were exposed to blood contaminated with hepatitis, including HIV and a still-unknown type of liver infection later named hepatitis C.

Patients with hemophilia, a condition that affects the blood's ability to clot, were exposed to a product marketed as a revolutionary new treatment derived from blood plasma.

In the UK, the NHS, which treats the majority of people, began using the new treatment in the early 1970s. It was called Factor VIII. It was called a ‘new medicine’ because it was easier to use than alternative treatments.

As demand soon outstripped domestic sources, health officials began importing Factor VIII from the United States, where a high percentage of plasma donations came from prisoners and drug users who received money in exchange for blood donations. This dramatically increases the risk of plasma contamination.

Factor VIII was created by mixing plasma from thousands of donations. In this pooling, one infected donor compromises the entire batch.

It is estimated that more than 30,000 people were infected through transfusions or from blood or blood products damaged by factor VIII.

missed opportunity

Infected Blood activists embrace during a gathering in Parliament Square ahead of the release of the final report into the scandal, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in London. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

In the mid-70s, evidence emerged that hemophilia patients receiving factor VIII treatment were more susceptible to hepatitis. The World Health Organization (WHO), which warned in 1953 of the risk of hepatitis associated with bulk pooling of plasma products, urged countries not to import plasma.

AIDS was first recognized among gay men in the early 1980s, but soon began to appear among hemophiliacs and those who had received blood transfusions.

Although HIV was not identified as the cause of AIDS until 1983, warnings were sent to the British government that the causative agent could be transmitted through blood products. The government claimed there was no conclusive evidence. Patients were not informed of the risks and continued to use treatments that put them at lethal risk.

mistake

Infected Blood campaigners react as they gather in Parliament Square ahead of the publication of the final report into the scandal in London, Sunday 19 May 2024. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

Research shows that the lessons of the early 1940s have been ignored.

Campaigners claim that it has been clear since the 1940s that heat kills the hepatitis of albumin, another plasma product. They say authorities were able to make Factor VIII safe before selling it.

Evidence provided to the inquiry showed that the authorities' main objections were financial. Unheated Factor VIII was prescribed on the NHS until the end of 1985.

Campaigners hope a key finding of the inquiry will be that Factor VIII concentrates should not be licensed for use unless they are heated.

Why now?

Infected Blood campaigners gather in Parliament Square ahead of the publication of the final report into the London scandal on Sunday 19 May 2024. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

In the late 1980s, victims and their families demanded compensation for medical negligence. The government set up a charity in the early 1990s to pay one-off grants to people infected with HIV, but it did not admit responsibility or liability, and victims were pressured to sign a waiver not to sue the Department of Health. money.

Crucially, the exemption prevented victims from bringing lawsuits for hepatitis. This despite the fact that at that stage the victims only knew about their HIV infection. Years after signing, victims were told they were infected with hepatitis, primarily hepatitis C.

There were no further class action lawsuits until Evans, whose mother broke down after his father's death and was called the AIDS boy at school, filed a lawsuit against the Department of Health alleging misconduct in office.

With political and media pressure, Prime Minister May announced an independent inquiry. It was a terrible tragedy that should never have happened, she said.

compensation

Infected Blood campaigners gather in Parliament Square ahead of the publication of the final report into the London scandal on Sunday 19 May 2024. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)

The government has accepted the case for compensation, with most estimates putting the final bill at 10 billion pounds ($12.7 billion). In October 2022, authorities paid an interim payment of £100,000 to each survivor and their families.

The government will announce different payments for each infected person, and will also address how and when surviving family members can apply for interim payments on behalf of the deceased person's estate.

