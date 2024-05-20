Northern Lights: Where in the UK can you see another Northern Lights tonight?





Just a few days ago, glowing shades of pink and green lit up the skies over the UK, and the Northern Lights will make it possible for the UK to see the Northern Lights again, much sooner than expected.

Also known as the Northern Lights, this sight is typically rare, but a recent surge in geomagnetic activity has improved its visibility.

Less than two weeks later, the light dazzled all of England. It was best seen from Whitley Bay on the north-east coast, and Wokingham in Essex, Cambridgeshire and Berkshire.

They have also been spotted in Suffolk, Kent, Hampshire and Liverpool, as well as parts of London.

The Met Office has confirmed the display is not yet over, telling ITV News the Aurora is likely to be visible in parts of the UK as early as Monday night.

Where can you see the Aurora in the UK?

The forecaster said the phenomenon would be most noticeable in the “far north”, adding: “Visibility is mainly limited to northern Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland.”

But people in northern England and Wales were able to capture the light with cameras.

The Met Office noted that visibility was likely to be much poorer than a few weekends ago, when the Northern Lights were visible from most of the UK.

“Visibility is likely to be much further north tonight and some cloud breaks are likely to help with visibility,” he said.

Why can't you catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights in the UK?

Bands of pink and green light were seen across the UK and parts of Europe last week after a severe geomagnetic storm made them more visible, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Aurora displays occur when charged particles (mainly electrons and protons) from the sun collide with gases (usually oxygen and nitrogen) in Earth's atmosphere.

These collisions emit different wavelengths of light, creating vibrant colors in the sky, often appearing as curtains, arcs, or bands of light.

The sun is currently in the most active phase of its 11-year cycle. The Korea Meteorological Administration said that the possibility of aurora activity is expected to decrease in the coming nights.

Aurora in Hertfordshire earlier this month. Credit: ITV News

Best Viewing Tips

Chris Page provided tips on how to spot the Aurora Borealis.

Look at the northern horizon. Aurora is drawn towards the Earth's poles. As a result, look towards the northern horizon, which although you can't see it directly overhead, seems to be dancing because it's so high in the sky.

You can see it with the naked eye, but cameras tend to capture it better. This is because cameras can adapt to different wavelengths better than our eyes. Give yourself at least 10 minutes to adjust.

Find a dark, open space: Find a location away from city lights and other light pollution. Open fields, parks and remote areas with unobstructed views of the northern horizon are ideal for viewing the Northern Lights.

Patience and persistence: To see the Northern Lights you need patience and persistence. This is because the Aurora is unpredictable and may not appear every night, even during periods of high activity. Keep your plans flexible and be prepared to wait a few hours if necessary.

Use long exposures when taking photos: If you are interested in photographing the Northern Lights, use a camera with manual settings and a tripod to take long exposures. Experiment with different exposure times and ISO settings for best results.

Stay up late: The Northern Lights are most active in the late evening to early morning hours. So plan to stay up late or wake up early for the best chance of seeing the spectacular sights.

